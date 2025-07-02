Diamondbacks ban fan for remainder of 2025 after “multiple offenses”

After multiple game interferences, the Arizona Diamondbacks banned a fan from Chase Field for the remainder of the 2025 season. He can make his return in 2026, given that the fan follows the organization’s policy strictly.

The team made the call after Dave McCaskill, as the fan identified himself, interfered with a fly ball during a game against the San Francisco Giants. The incident took place on Monday night when Giants’ Christian Koss hit the ball to left field in the eighth inning.

Diamondbacks’ Tim Tawa was unable to make the catch as the ball was caught by the fan who had stuck his hand outside the fence. He was removed from the stadium right after.

Initially, the umpires ruled out the play due to fan interference, but upon review, it was noticed that the fan did not block the play. Later on, the fan appeared on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Tuesday and admitted that it wasn’t his first rodeo.

He was ejected three times before and also reviewed “9 or 10” times in the past years. The team, in a statement, revealed that although it’s not in their policy to reveal details on a season-ticket holder, the questions and controversies from Monday’s game were crucial to address.

"This particular fan has been involved in multiple offenses at Chase Field. Consequently, we have terminated his Advantage Member account and he is prohibited from returning to Chase Field for the remainder of 2025.”

“This fan will have the opportunity to return to Chase Field in 2026 so long as he meets certain terms and abides by our Fan Code of Conduct."

This is not the first fan interference in 2025. Among some other incidents, the most notable one was Ketel Marte’s, where a fan reduced the player to tears with profane wording about his late mother.

Fan banned indefinitely after comments on Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte's late mother

Ketel Marte [Source: Imagn]

In a game between the Chicago White Sox vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks last week, second baseman Ketel Marte was seen sobbing on the field after a fan remark about his late mother. The White Sox banned the fan from all MLB ballparks indefinitely.

Marte later revealed that the fan shouted that he texted his late mother, Elpidia Valdez, the previous night. He said that he’s been subjected to heckling a lot, but speaking about his mother is where he draws the line. Marte’s mother had died in a car crash in 2017.

