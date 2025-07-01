WATCH: Wild interference call leads to fan ejection in Giants vs. Diamondbacks game

The Arizona Diamondbacks' series opener against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on Monday night grabbed headlines after a controversial play involving a fan.

Ad

In the bottom of the eighth inning at Chase Field, Giants infielder launched a fly ball off Diamondbacks reliever John Curtiss towards the center field wall. While Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Tawa jumped to grab the ball, a fan wearing a Diamondbacks jersey grabbed it before him.

The umpires ruled fan interference on the play initially, however, after Giants manager Bob Melvin challenged the call, it was ruled to be a double. The fan was ejected from the stands as the Giants felt robbed of a solo home run that would have tied the game.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

It proved to be a pivotal moment in the game as the Diamondbacks' 3-2 lead remained intact after the call. The home team added another run without reply in the bottom of the eighth to secure a 4-2 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More