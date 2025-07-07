Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Trevor Story, George Springer, and more for July 7, 2025

The stage is set for a slugfest as some of MLB’s hottest hitters gear up to light up the scoreboard. Elly De La Cruz, despite not homering in his last 11 games, feels the itch to smash one out today and break free from the slump.

Ad

Trevor Story is seeing the ball like a magnifying glass, riding an 8-game hit streak that has fans buzzing. George Springer, fresh off two back-to-back multi-homer games, looks locked and loaded to keep the power surge going.

Facing tough pitchers like Janson Junk and Austin Gomber won’t slow these guys down, they’re hungry, confident, and ready to bring the fireworks. This could be a day filled with explosive moments and clutch homers that change the course of the game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5. Trevor Story (+290)

Trevor Story has serious yard potential in this matchup (Credits: IMAGN)

Trevor Story is locked in right now, riding an impressive 8-game hitting streak and looking to keep the momentum going.

Ad

Facing lefty Austin Gomber, who’s struggled with consistency this season, Story’s power and timely hitting make him a serious home run threat tonight. With 14 homers already and a knack for punishing left-handed pitching, this could be another big night for Story at the plate.

#4. Elly De La Cruz (+320)

Elly De La Cruz could turn on one and launch it into orbit (Credits: IMAGN)

Elly De La Cruz is gearing up to face Reds’ righty Janson Junk, who sports a 3.62 ERA at home, in what could be a pivotal power showdown.

Ad

Despite an unusual drought of 11 games without a home run, Cruz’s 18 homers and blazing 22 stolen bases this season prove his explosive upside. His solid exit velocity and barrel rate hint that the long ball is just waiting to snap free.

With Junk on the mound, this matchup offers the perfect stage for Cruz to reignite his power surge and remind everyone why he’s one of the game’s most electrifying talents.

Ad

#3. Eugenio Suarez (+350)

Eugenio Suarez might blast one into the bleachers tonight (Credits: IMAGN)

Veteran slugger Eugenio Suarez has crushed 3 home runs in his last 7 games, bringing his season total to 28 with a respectable .252 average.

Ad

Tonight, he faces Yu Darvish making his first start of the 2025 season, and early returns for pitchers off long layoffs tend to favor power hitters like Suarez. With Darvish likely on a pitch count and Suarez swinging a hot bat, this is a perfect spot to back his homer prop at juicy odds.

#2. Bobby Witt Jr. (+370)

Bobby Witt Jr. could flex his power stroke in this game (Credits: IMAGN)

Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. has hit safely in 10 straight games and went deep just yesterday. Now, he faces southpaw Andrew Heaney, who’s been vulnerable to power bats with a 4.16 ERA and plenty of hard contact allowed to righties.

Ad

Witt’s been crushing during this stretch, batting .395 with a 1.027 OPS over his last 10, and his blend of bat speed, aggression on early counts, and home ballpark advantage makes this a perfect spot for another big fly. Don’t be shocked if he parks one to left-center early.

#1. George Springer (+275)

George Springer looks primed to crush one out today (Credits: IMAGN)

George Springer is locked in at the plate, and there’s no better time to ride his power surge. He’s crushed 5 homers in his last 6 games, including two separate multi-homer performances.

Ad

Facing Sean Burke, a righty carrying a 4.03 ERA, Springer’s red-hot bat gets a juicy matchup. Not to mention, George is slugging 1.038 with a 1.556 OPS against right-handers over his last 29 plate appearances.

With elite contact, a high barrel rate lately, and a power-friendly Guaranteed Rate Field, this is one of the strongest home run prop bets on the board tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More