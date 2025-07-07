Padres manager announces major update on Yu Darvish ahead of game vs. Diamondbacks

The San Diego Padres have missed Japanese baseball star Yu Darvish for quite some time now. Darvish, 38, has been away since spring training due to an inflammation in his right elbow. However, Padres manager Mike Shildt has now dropped a major update on the player.

On Monday, the Padres will face the Arizona Diamondbacks away from home. Ahead of this game, Shildt revealed that Darvish would be making his first start of the 2025 season against the Diamondbacks. Shildt said:

"Darvish is gonna start for us tomorrow."

When asked what went into the decision to start Darvish from a physical and scheduling standpoint, Shildt said:

"It really just comes down from a physical standpoint point you know... We're excited to have that happen... It really did get back to him checking all the boxes -- simulated games, recovering, bullpens ... being able to hold velocity."

Darvish has been with the Padres since 2021. Before playing for the Padres, Darvish also played for the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers. He started his professional career with NPB's Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

Padres manager explains how the All-Star break eases bringing Yu Darvish back

While Yu Darvish will be making his comeback on Monday against the Diamondbacks, the MLB season is almost one week away from hitting the All-Star break. A reporter asked Mike Shildt about how the All-Star break helps the Padres ease Darvish back into the scheme of things. Shildt said:

"It's worked out I feel in that regard. It's similar to what we did with Kolek. We didn't make a move for Michael last year, but we were smart about the timing of that. To make sure we gave him more rest ... The timing worked out with Darvish to be able to do it and to start and then recover. Another start, and then the All-Star break."

The last game Darvish played was on 11th October against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

