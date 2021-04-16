Jennifer Lopez x Alex Rodriguez memes trend online after couple officially announces split

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially split, and this time it's not a rumor. As of today, the couple is calling it quits and moving their own ways.

The pair had been together for nearly four years before finally deciding to split. But this isn't the first time that the superstars have found themselves in the media over a potential split.

In March, the same headlines were circulating, stating that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had broken up. At the time, both claimed that the engagement was not over. Instead, the reports were false and jumped the gun on their information.

Both stated that they were merely in a rough patch, and the wedding was still potentially happening in the future. The singer/actress and the former baseball star were supposedly working on their relationship and making their way through that rough patch to stay together.

However, about a month later, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have made the split official themselves, and there's no confusion about the situation this time.

Despite planning something of a wedding in 2020 and working on the rough patch, things didn't work. Speculation began again about the split when Jennifer Lopez posted a selfie on Instagram. It was on the set of her film "Shotgun Wedding," and in the photo, her engagement ring was missing.

People who follow Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez noticed the ring was missing, and the rumors started from there. Of course, there was truth this time, and the couple had to come out and release a joint statement.

Alex Rodriguez x Jennifer Lopez make a statement, and Twitter responds with memes

When the internet learned about the split, both Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez released a joint statement exclusive to TODAY.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other, and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Though the star couple may be officially split, they will try and remain friends, but their relationship should be out of the spotlight.