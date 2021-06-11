When did Lauren Bushnell meet Chris Lane? Inside their relationship as Bachelor Nation star welcomes first child

Bachelor Nation alum Lauren Bushnell has officially welcomed her first child with her husband, Chris Lane. The 31-year-old gave birth to a baby boy on June 8th, 2021, with the child arriving two years after their marriage.

The former Bachelor contestant announced that she was expecting a child with Chris Lane on December 7th, 2020, by sharing an ultrasound recording.

Lauren took to social media on June 11th, 2021, to announce the news of her baby’s arrival.

The Oregon native also shared the name of her child and wrote:

“Dutton Walker Lane, born June 8th, 2021. Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you.”

Chris Lane, a country singer, also took to Instagram to welcome the child. The doting father joked that he will never understand how his wife gave birth to a nine-pound baby.

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane met for the first time in 2015. The pair came together after the former broke things off with her “The Bachelor” ex Ben Higgins.

A look into Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane’s relationship

Bushnell participated in Season 20 of “The Bachelor.” She won the show and got engaged to Ben Higgins in the finale. The duo even starred in a spin-off series titled “Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?”

However, the couple parted ways after the show ended.

Lauren Bushnell’s first meeting with Chris Lane happened even before her Bachelor appearance. The pair met at an event in Texas and went their separate ways. But it wasn’t until 2018 that the two started getting romantically involved.

The duo went on a vacation together with friends but did not have an immediate romantic start. After the holidays, Lauren Bushnell went back to Nashville while Chris Lane left for California.

During their time apart, the pair connected over the phone and began a long-distance relationship.

The following year, the couple decided to move in together, also going public with their relationship. The 36-year-old songwriter proposed to Lauren Bushnell in June 2019 at her house.

Just four months after their engagement, the couple decided to tie the knot in a private ceremony.

The intimate marriage took place in October 2019 in the presence of close friends and family members. The pair have been inseparable ever since.

They are primarily adored by both Bachelor Nation and country music fans all across the globe.

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Labe are now proud parents to their little son, and the family certainly seems to have a long and happy future ahead.

