How many kids does Ewan McGregor have? Everything to know about the actor's family as he welcomes a child with his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor recently welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead. This is the actor’s first child with Winstead. The duo started dating in 2017 shortly after meeting on the American drama series “Fargo.”

McGregor was previously married to the French production designer and art director Eve Mavrakis. He shares four children with her: Clara (25), Jamyan (20), Esther (19), and Anouk (10).

The now-former couple parted ways the same year McGregor started dating his “Birds of Prey” co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. However, McGregor’s eldest daughter Clara McGregor was the first to break the news of her father’s fifth child.

She took to Instagram to write:

“Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to Dad and Mary”

Esther publicly welcomed the newest member of the McGregor family on Instagram. She also shared that the child has been named Laurie:

“Met my little brother looking like a pirate. Welcome to the family little Laurie”

Ewan McGregor welcomed his son with Winstead a year after finalizing his divorce from Mavrakis last year. He was married to the latter for 22 years.

A look into Ewan McGregor’s family

Ewan McGregor was born to James Charles Stewart McGregor and Carol Diane in Scotland on March 31st, 2021. His older brother, Colin, is a former pilot of the Royal Air Force. His uncle, Denis Lawson, is an actor known for his portrayal of “John Jamdyce” in BBC’s “Bleak House.”

McGregor debuted with Channel 4’s “Lipstick on Your Collar and rose to prominence after playing “Mark Renton” in “Trainspotting.” His other notable acting credits include “Star Wars,” “Robots,” “Angels and Demons,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Christopher Robin,” “T2 Trainspotting,” “Doctor Sleep,” among others.

The 50-year-old met Mavrakis while filming the British Television series “Kavanagh QC” in 1995. The duo tied the knot the same year after a brief romance. The following year they welcomed their first child, daughter Clara. The couple was blessed with another daughter, Esther, a few years later.

In 2006, the duo adopted then 4-year-old Jamyan from Mongolia. They also welcomed their youngest child, daughter Anouk, in 2011. However, rumors of a split between the two made the rounds after the Golden Globes winning McGregor was caught kissing Winstead on sets of “Fargo.”

Ewan McGregor announced a split with Mavrakis shortly thereafter, confirming his relationship with Winstead. Official documents show the duo filed for divorce on January 18th, 2018 stating “irreconcilable differences.”

While Mavrakis wanted sole custody of their daughters, McGregor filed for joint custody. Their divorce was officially finalized on August 13th, 2020. The “Moulin Rouge!” actor reportedly agreed to pay alimony to his ex-wife and daughters but allegedly expressed concerns over the amount later.

Meanwhile, the sudden change in the McGregor family reportedly did not sit well with the McGregor sisters at first. Clara allegedly took a dig at Winstead on Instagram around 2019.

She called the “Monster Island’ actor a “piece of trash” when a fan page tagged her on pictures of Winstead with her father. Clara later told The Times that she later realized it was not a “mature” way to deal with the situation:

“It wasn't the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset. There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with - not to make excuses or anything - but, yeah, it wasn't my finest moment”

She also mentioned that it was not easy to handle the sudden change in the family:

“I said how I felt and I didn't want to apologize for it. It wasn't the right way to go about things, but it's a hard thing to wrap your head around when you feel you had this idea of what the family unit is and then to have that shift. It's very weird.”

Despite all the drama surrounding McGregor’s divorce and new relationship, he continues to be a doting father to his five children. Likewise, his daughters seem to have warmly welcomed their little brother into the world.

