Carmelo and La La Anthony’s relationship timeline: All about their divorce

American television personality La La Anthony and professional basketball player Carmelo Anthony have officially filed for divorce. A few sources said the couple had been separated for some time but remained friends.

The two wanted to take their time and ensure a private and smooth change in their relationship for their 14-year-old son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony.

La La Anthony’s decision to distance herself, romantically and legally, from the athlete comes after they broke up after seven years of marriage in April 2017. A few days after breaking up, she stepped out without her 20-carat diamond wedding ring.

The split was termed amicable. Carmelo Anthony also took to social media to express his love for La La. But despite trying to keep the family intact, his soon-to-be ex-wife saw things differently.

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony’s recent relationship

A source said that Carmelo is trying everything not to lose his family. La La Anthony has all the control for now, and he is giving her what she needs. The sportsperson has been fighting for her and knows that he messed up big time.

The drama increased when reports alleged that Carmelo impregnated another woman. But sources close to the 37-year-old have denied these claims.

A source said that La La Anthony was hesitant to file legal papers. It explained that she loves Carmelo Anthony and may not go for the separation. But much hope was not left for this couple to make everything work.

La La’s representative also shared a rare insight into the status of the couple’s marriage in 2019:

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, she is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship.”

The exes signed a prenuptial agreement before their 2010 wedding. According to their family law expert Joseph Mannis, this means “all bets are off.” Time can only tell how the rest of this episode will play out.

In a conversation with Wendy Williams, La La Anthony said:

“I don’t know what the future holds. I just know that we are doing an incredible job again of being parents to our son. We are the best of friends. I’ve been Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with somebody that long, and it just goes out the window.”

La La Anthony got engaged to Carmelo Anthony on Christmas 2004. They got married at Cipriani’s New York. The wedding ceremony was filmed by VH1 and aired as part of a reality series based on the couple that was named Lala’s Full Court Wedding.

