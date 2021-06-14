Ewan McGregor's daughter, Clara McGregor, walks the red carpet despite suffering a dog bite injury

25-year old Clara McGregor, daughter of Ewan McGregor, joked on Instagram after sustaining dog bites on her face, mere minutes before her film's premiere.

'Halston (2021)' and 'Star-Wars' star Ewan McGregor's daughter, Clara McGregor, had her red-carpet premiere for her movie 'The Birthday Girl.' However, just 25 minutes before the premiere, the 25-year old actress had to rush to the ER for the dog bites she sustained on her face.

The actress in 'Christopher Robin (2018)' and 'Groove (2017)' fame walked the film's red carpet event, dressed in a white Fendi suit. The event took place last Friday in The Mob Theater situated in Las Vegas.

The actress and co-producer of the film, Clara McGregor, later took to Instagram to share some details about her ordeal. She shared photos of herself from the hospital's ER bed holding her middle finger up. She mentioned, "When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet😅 thank you." However, the actress did not add further information behind her injury.

Fans & Co-stars react to Clara McGregor's Instagram post

Several of her fans and co-stars in the film appreciated her for "walking-it-off." 'Shameless (2004-2013)' and 'The Birthday Cake (2021)' star Jeremy Allen White commented: "Looks tough." Photographer Carissa Gallo (@carissajg) commented: "so badass and iconic... But ow." Meanwhile, 'Gotham (2014-2019)' star and co-star to Clara, David Mazouz, who played the iconic Batman, used the fire emoji "🔥🔥🔥" to praise Clara McGregor after her injury.

Clara McGregor Instagram Comment Section. Image by: Instgram @claramcgregor

DJ Myles Hendrik (@myleshendrik), dubbed her as "Red carpet winner" in the comments. Similarly, actor Mason Alexander Park of Netflix's 'The Sandman' fame commented: "This is so bad ass."

Clara McGregor at The Birthday Cake (2021) Premiere at Las Vegas. Image by: Instgram @claramcgregor

The film 'The Birthday Cake (2021)' stars Clara's renowned father, Ewan Mcgregor, and renowned film star Val Kilmer. Clara Mcgregor also took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her film on VOD (Video-On-Demand) on June 18th.

The Birthday Cake (2021) Poster. Image by: IMDB and Screen Media Films.

'Trainspotting (1996)' star Ewan Mcgregor and his ex-wife, Eve Marvakis, gave birth to Clara in 1996. She is the eldest amongst her siblings: Jamyang, Esther, and Anouk. Mcgregor and Marvakis split in 2017.

Back then, Clara McGregor called out her father and termed him an 'a**hole' in public to leave her mother for 'Birds Of Prey (2020)' actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Clara has since made amends with her father.

