5 of Charli D'Amelio's most liked Instagram photos

Charli D'Amelio has taken over TikTok by storm, becoming one of the most viewed accounts in the platform's history. This rise has meant her Instagram has gained a lot of traction as well.

The internet starlet has over 116 million followers on the video-sharing app, as well as over 40 million Instagram followers. Charli D'Amelio ranks highly among a few celebrities to achieve a mass following in a short amount of time. Here's a look at some of her most popular photos.

Five of Charli D'Amelio's most-liked Instagram pics

5) Charli D'Amelio thanks her fans for 40 million followers (4.4 million)

In March 2020, the 17-year-old took to Instagram to thank her fans for 40 million TikTok followers.

Charli D'Amelio made sure her fans and followers felt thanked for their longtime loyalty with a short photoshoot at her Los Angeles home.

The photo received 4.4 million likes.

4) Charli D'Amelio shows off her room (5 million)

Captioning the photo "hi," the internet sensation posted a photo carousel of what seems to be a mini photoshoot in her room.

Styling her hair first down and then in a ponytail, Charli made quirky faces at the camera. Fans found this adorable and showed her some love.

The photo received over 5 million likes.

Also read: Mads Lewis responds to Mishka Silva and Tori May "bullying" accusations

3) Charli D'Amelio up close and personal (6.3 million)

Making silly faces at the camera, the teenage star posted the photos above while at dinner in July 2020.

Since Charli D'Amelio usually takes photos from a distance, fans found it rare that they got to see the star up close. Many followers commented on her clear skin, asking her what her routine was.

The photos received 6.3 million likes.

Also read: 5 of Addison Rae's most viral TikToks

2) Charli D'Amelio and her many faces (7.6 million)

Stunning her fans, the Connecticut native took to Instagram to post an eight-photo carousel in her backyard in late November 2020.

Followers commented on how eccentric the TikToker appeared, as well as how beautiful her background was.

This photo seemed to be a fan favorite, as the competitive dancer received over 7 million likes.

1) Charli D'Amelio tells fans they are loved (8.5 million)

Showing her followers some appreciation, the social media personality posted a series of photos in Nov 2020, telling her fans, "you are loved."

As the Connecticut native is known for making silly faces in her photoshoots, fans once again found it adorable and relatable. However, this photo-op was unique, as it featured the D'Amelio's contemporary styled home in the background.

The photo is one of Charli's most-liked photos to date, receiving over a whopping 8 million likes.

Also read: "This just got heated real fast": Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau, and more react to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom fight at boxing press conference