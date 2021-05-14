Top 5 of Charli D'Amelio's most viral TikToks

Gaining fame throughout 2020 for her creative dances and collaborations, TikToker Charli D'Amelio has become a household name.

Charli D'Amelio gained a lot of popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, when TikTok started to grow as a platform for content creators and entertainment app around the world. Both Charli and her sister Dixie D'Amelio are currently some of the most popular stars on TikTok, they are also former members of the collective, The Hype House. Charli currently has over 115 million followers, as well as 9.3 billion views in total.

Here are Charli D'Amelio's top 5 most viral TikToks:

5. 127.8 million views - Charli D'amelio doing the "Ahi Challenge"

Although most of her TikToks go viral, Charli D'Amelio's attempt at the "Ahi Challenge" is one of her most viral. This video kickstarted the challenge and made it go viral. The Ahi Challenge features a TikToker swaying their body side to side in a certain dance. Many other TikTokers also attempted the Ahi Challenge after this.

Charli D'amelio doing the Ahi Challenge (Image via TikTok)

4. 135 million views - Charli D'Amelio thanks her fans for 99 million followers

Dancing to the song "34+35" by Ariana Grande, Charli D'Amelio thanked her followers for getting her to 99 million followers. However, this video was posted right after a video went viral of Charli complaining about how she "only had 95 million followers" while eating dinner with her family. Many were upset to see her complain, but she has since cleared the air with her fans.

Charli D'amelio dancing to "34+35" by Ariana Grande (Image via TikTok)

3. 163 million views - Charli D'Amelio gets fancy and dances to "Get Busy" by Sean Paul

Many know Charli to be a relatable, casual-styled girl, but when the TikTok below came out, her fans loved it. Dressed in a beautiful cobalt blue dress, Charli impressed her followers by not only bringing her dress game on, but dancing as well. Her adoring fans saw it as a special moment and loved her style sense.

Charli D'amelio dances to "Get Busy" by Sean Paul (Image via TikTok)

2. 180 million views - Charli D'Amelio dances to the song "Take you down - remix" by Chris Brown

With 180 million views and 20 million likes, Charli impressed the world by dancing to a remix of the song "Take You Down" by Chris Brown. Located in what seems to be a shop, Charli took time to add her moves to the latest TikTok trend. People were inspired and started doing their own renditions as well.

Charli D'amelio dances to "Take you down - remix" by Chris Brown (Image via TikTok)

1. 234 million views - Charli D'Amelio and her 2 friends doing the "Renegade"

Before the height of the pandemic, Charli had already begun her rise to fame. Featured in the TikTok above, Charli is seen with her two friends doing one of the most famous TikTok dances ever, the Renegade. Due to the popularity of this video, Charli was then deemed a trend-setter for having sparked popularity for dancing on the platform.

Charli D'amelio doing the "Renegade"

With so many adoring fans and followers, Charli D'Amelio never failed to put a smile on anyone's face. Known to be quirky and sweet, she is labeled as one of "America's sweethearts". Fans can't wait to see what Charli has up her sleeve next.

