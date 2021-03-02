Vision taking off his make-up is the best thing on the Internet today

Paul Bettany taking off his Vision mask triggers jokes from the rest of the cast, but the video is indeed one worth checking out.

Paul Bettany, the actor who portrays Vision in Marvel’s Avengers movie series, is filmed taking off his face mask for the character. The Vision mask is so well done that it looks like his face is the mask and that the red mask is Bettany’s real face. Paul rips off as much as he can, but it strains him, until finally, his forehead is visible.

Wanda told Vision when she first moved into the Avengers compound what she misses was home and her family.



He bought land for them to build a home and a family on together.



My Vision 💔 #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/uluGz2uZSV — PaulBettany_italia 🇮🇹 (@PaulbettanyIT) February 26, 2021

Someone who is stood near the actor at the time, comments that Paul Bettany looks like Ewan McGregor, famous for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels. The person says:

“Holy S***, it’s Ewan McGregor!”

This causes Paul Bettany to laugh out loud. The cast and crew around also find this funny, as can be heard from the laughter all around the camera. Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo can be heard laughing from the side as well.

Related: The Avengers defeat Galactus in the Devourer Of Worlds event before Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

To be fair, Paul Bettany does look a lot like Ewan McGregor in this video. Before the clip cuts out, Mark Ruffalo comments almost immediately after hearing the comparison:

Advertisement

‘It IS Ewan McGregor!”

It is obvious that this is either from Avengers: Age of Ultron or Avengers: Infinity War, because the actors in question were cast in their Marvel roles together during these films.

Related: "The real Corpse Husband": Fans react to Corpse Vision in WandaVision

Paul Bettany still has to put on Vision’s make up for WandaVision

As seen in the clip, Paul does not like the process of taking off his Vision make up. He seems frustrated with the process until he focuses on the joke.

Currently, Paul Bettany is still steadfast in his belief that he was lucky to be cast as Vision, as he often states.

Related: WandaVision's "White Vision" reveal leaves Twitter in shock