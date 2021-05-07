Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins, Evan McGregor support Go Campaign to raise $250k for India’s COVID Relief funds

Earlier today, ambassadors of the GO Campaign, Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor, announced a fundraising initiative for India’s current COVID-19 crisis.

India has seen a rapid increase in the number of COVID cases in recent weeks. The country recorded the highest number of COVID cases in a single day when over 314,000 cases were reported on April 22nd, 2021.

Long-term ambassadors and actors Lily Collins, Robert Pattinson and Ewan McGregor released a joint statement earlier today. The GO Campaign initiative will raise money for protective equipment, oxygen, medicine and food for COVID patients across the country.

In just 24 hours we've raised HALF of our goal - providing 150 families in India with food and PPE to protect them though the latest, devastating wave of Covid-19. We're still on our way to raising the entire $33,000. Donate to our Urgent Need today: https://t.co/oQOS1dUOSe pic.twitter.com/sEkah3T7x6 — GO Campaign (@thegocampaign) April 30, 2021

Since the beginning of March, the number of India’s COVID cases has seen a huge spike, which is related to the worldwide “second-wave” of the virus. More than 414,000 cases have allegedly been reported in the last 24 hours, i.e. since May 6th, with an average of around 390,000 cases coming up every day in the last seven days.

Robert Pattinson, Ewan McGregor, Lily Collins Reteam for GO Campaign's India COVID Relief Efforts https://t.co/wPMHGtyy0C — People (@people) May 7, 2021

In order to combat the situation, Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor released a statement earlier today announcing the COVID Relief Fund. Pattinson called the campaign a “meaningful investment fund.”

"Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund – they take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results. And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children."

Lily Collins, who has previously starred in movies such as “Mirror Mirror (2012)” and “Abduction (2012),” also aired her confidence in the California-based non-profit organization GO Campaign.

India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 and their healthcare system does not have enough resources to care for everybody. They are in dire need of protective equipment, oxygen, medicine and food to save lives. I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart. Please join me and my friends at GO Campaign to bring immediate relief to families there today."

50-year old actor Ewan McGregor, who has in the past starred in the “Trainspotting” movie series and played the role of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” in the Star Wars Prequel trilogy (1999-2005), had the following to say:

“As Covid rages through India, GO Campaign needs your help to provide PPE, emergency food, medicine, pulse oximeters, and resuscitators to those who need it. Any donation amount can make a difference and can help save lives.”

The COVID Relief Fund is aiming to raise $250,000 within two weeks and will provide “PPE, oximeters, food to families in need, daily health checks, homeschooling for children so they can continue their education, and access to vaccinations” to COVID patients across the country. Users can donate via the following link.