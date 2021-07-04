Who is Barry Gibb married to? All about his marriage to Linda Gray as the couple make a rare public appearance

British-American musician Barry Gibb was recently spotted in Miami with his wife Linda Gray. Gibb rarely makes public appearances.

He was wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, black pants, and black shoes along with a face mask in one hand. Gray was seen in a white top, blue jeans, tan shoes, and a checkered purse.

Gibb is the co-founder of the group Bee Gees, one of the most commercially successful groups in the history of popular music.

The @BeeGees legend @GibbBarry is seen in rare public outing in Miami https://t.co/hz55yop1ox via @MailOnline — Bee Gees Italy (@beegeesitaly) July 2, 2021

Who is Barry Gibb married to?

Barry Gibb is married to Linda Gray, a former Miss Edinburgh. The pair met during a taping of the BBC’s Top of the Pops in London. They tied the knot on September 1, 1970.

They are the parents of five children: Stephen, Ashley, Travis, Michael, and Alexandra, and have seven grandchildren.

Barry purchased the former home of country singers Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He had the intention to restore it and turn it into a songwriting retreat. The house was destroyed in a fire on April 10, 2007, when it was under renovation.

Gibb was given the title of "Freeman of the Borough of Douglas (Isle of Man)" on July 10, 2009. He and his wife became U.S. citizens in 2009 and retained dual UK citizenship.

Gibb currently has homes in Miami, Florida, and Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. He is well-known for his wide vocal range and his most notable vocal trait is a far-reaching high-pitched falsetto.

Gibb holds the record for the most consecutive Billboard Hot 100 number ones. He has written and co-written sixteen Billboard Hot 100 number ones. Guinness World Records has listed him as the second most successful songwriter in history.

