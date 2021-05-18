How did Ariana Grande meet Dalton Gomez? Fans emotional over singer’s private wedding to luxury home realtor

Ariana Grande has officially been hitched to fiancé Dalton Gomez. The 27-year-old had a private wedding over the weekend, i.e., May 15th and 16th, at their home in Montecito, California.

According to reports, the wedding had less than 20 guests, including both sides of the family. TMZ reported that, unlike a traditional “ceremony,” the pair held their marriage in an informal manner and casually exchanged their vows, suggesting the couple may or may not have planned the big day impulsively.

It must be noted that Grande and Gomez have been in a long relationship but kept their love life private. However, the two have been seen together publicly for well over a year.

On March 25th, 2020, Ariana Grande was seen packing on the PDA with a mystery man, who was later revealed to be Dalton Gomez, a high-end real estate agent in Los Angeles.

Fans and people from the music industry have been overjoyed by Ariana Grande’s marriage and have flooded social media with tributes to the couple’s private ceremony:

I’m literally in so many tears , I’m so happy for you ariana i love you <3 pic.twitter.com/XdRxiDPavk — ftdirectioners (@ftdirectioners1) May 18, 2021

Congratulations and Best wishes to the newly married Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez 🎉✨💕 pic.twitter.com/8wXcn9exJw — Lola Bashang Kowts ツ (@LolaBashangMsgs) May 18, 2021

Omg congrats Ariana — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) May 18, 2021

Ariana Grande. is now officially married to Dalton Gomez OMG! Congratulations Ariana. We ARMYS are so happy for you. For sure, BTS is also happy especially Jungkook. Can’t wait the time for your collaboration. Happy Married. We love you. pic.twitter.com/HzKXfb8qOf — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷ ⟭⟬ 🧈 (@tanniekosmossss) May 18, 2021

omg congratulations to ariana and dalton!! 🤍🤍 i wish the best for them, they’re adorable pic.twitter.com/0CHOwZIhYL — ariana! (@fIamebreathing) May 18, 2021

Omggg yall i was invited to Ariana s Wedding and i took these pics of her omg she looks INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/aSfJu6zaZo — ⚡️⚡️ꨄ❦Arwand❦ꨄ⚡️⚡️ (@SuSuIsALegend) May 18, 2021

going absolutely insane ariana got married and i have no idea what her dress looks like pic.twitter.com/kfQLxu4UFM — conner morley (@connerrm) May 18, 2021

Me reading tweets about Ariana and Dalton "got married" but no Ariana tweets nor IG posts or Story😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ILkpONYuqg — #FREEPALESTINE🇵🇸 (@riffxcs) May 18, 2021

actual footage of me finding out ariana may or may not have gotten married over the weekend pic.twitter.com/CeyqTMKDWN — katy (@sweetenedkaty) May 18, 2021

I am so happy for Ariana but at the same time I feel sad cuz I will not be the one who makes her happy.💔 chile imma need a moment #arianagotmarried #TMZ pic.twitter.com/3saHtUBzhY — ℭ𝔩𝔞𝔰𝔰𝔶 𝔰𝔦𝔫𝔠𝔢 𝟏𝟗𝟗𝟖🦋💕 (@juicy_behavior) May 18, 2021

I WOKE UP AND FOUND OUT THAT ARIANA AND DALTON GOT MARRIED IM SO HAPPY THEY DESERVE THE WORLD🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/yVV2nh6QYu — mariza (@elle_mari101) May 18, 2021

Ariana Grande got married without me? pic.twitter.com/GWCaFuNVHy — juli 🦋 (@sandyswrists) May 18, 2021

I go to online school and come back to find out that Ariana is married. pic.twitter.com/IF3GB5SYjL — rhea ♡︎’s jaankook⁷ ❀☽: BUTTER WEEK !!!! (@BOCASJE0N) May 18, 2021

not my timeline saying ariana is changing her name from ariana grande to ariana gomez.... pic.twitter.com/rWkfVbPyJv — ٍ (@msponytaiIstan) May 18, 2021

Nonetheless, the “Thank U, Next” singer’s marriage to Dalton Gomez has put him in the spotlight, with many wondering how they met. Here’s all that readers need to know about their relationship.

How did Ariana Grande meet Dalton Gomez?

The exact details on when the duo met remain unknown. But a source told E! on March 26th, 2020, that the two share many mutual friends, adding:

“[They] run in the same circle. He used to be a dancer, and they have many mutual friends. She’s gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They’ve been spending a lot of one on one time at home.”

Going by social media updates, Dalton Gomez also has celebrity friends such as Miley Cyrus. It’s fair to say the two may have met through their mutuals.

Earlier, on March 22nd, 2020, Ariana Grande’s fans playing detective were able to uncover that it was, in fact, Dalton who was hired to help the singer purchase her $9 million Los Angeles house, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly:

“Ariana was looking for a home outside of Los Angeles to be her getaway house, and her team found Dalton to help. When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him. Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”

Ariana Grande featured her boyfriend in “Stuck With U”

Grande and Gomez spent a lot of alone time when quarantining during the pandemic. It was reported that the American singer hesitated flaunting her love life on social media due to her past experiences (with Pete Davidson and Mac Miller).

On June 26th, 2020, fans did get a little insight on the 27-year-old’s new boyfriend when the singer officially announced the news to her Instagram fans on her 27th birthday. She shared pictures of herself and Gomez kissing.

Ariana Grande went big with her relationship announcement after featuring Dalton in her “Stuck With U” song video.

The final minute of the video shows the two dancing together and showing PDA. Readers can check it out below.

While fans wait for the official images from Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's wedding, it hasn't stopped some from photoshopping the pair in their ceremony attire.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande continues to trend on social media.

