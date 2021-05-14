KATY PERRY X POKEMON trends as singer introduces Pikachu in new single Electric sending fans into a frenzy

Katy Perry’s new Pokemon-themed single has electrified fans, aided by her enchanting performance beside Pikachu. The single, titled “Electric,” already has many fans gushing over the singer’s collaboration with the Japan-based Pokemon Company.

For those unaware, Katy Perry’s newly released song was made for Pokemon’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

The 3-minute 21-second music video shows the icon singing to a computer-generated Pikachu (CGI) on top of a lighthouse.

Katy Perry’s real-life flashback moments in “Electric”

The video quickly takes the pair back in time to show a young Perry and Pichu performing at a farm market, a scene referencing her real-life career as revealed in a 2014 tweet.

She sings:

“They’ll try to bring you down, but you’ve got the power now.”

3 AMA'S & SUPER BOWL?! Not long ago I was playing guitar on the streets of Santa Barbara for maybe 20 bucks a day & an avocado. Wow, life! — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 24, 2014

The video transitions to show a young Katy Perry playing at a talent show and seems to reference it as the starting point of her career in the music industry.

The single’s uplifting lyrics have many fans praising the 36-year-old for releasing the track at a time of need. Readers can find the music video below.

Speaking about her collaboration in an earlier interview, the artist revealed she herself is a fan of the Pokemon franchise:

“Pokemon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokemon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokemon on the street with Pokemon GO.”

So far, fans have been flooding the Santa Barbara native’s timeline on social media with phrases like “Katy Perry X Pokemon,” celebrating the release of the one-off track that she announced in January. Here are some reactions from Katy Perry fans::

IT'S SO GOOD I'M SOBBING



KATY PERRY x POKEMON pic.twitter.com/6K1Xj13nsP — hannah ⚡ (@PERRYIODT) May 14, 2021

Im literally crying…mv give me nostalgia vibe

KATY PERRY X POKEMON pic.twitter.com/CKvA9jhKKX — Blackty Superior x Electric (@blacktyslave) May 14, 2021

this picture it's hurting my feelings, I'm emotional 🥺🥺🥺 Katy perry x Pokémon pic.twitter.com/XQLPvd9JFp — Omar (@savasdraftt) May 14, 2021

Electric is part of the upcoming “Pokemon 25: The Album.” The compilation features covers from over 11 UMG artists, including Post Malone and J Balvin. The full 14-song album will be released this fall.

This is not the first time the Pokemon Company has collaborated with popular artists. In 2019, the corporation, via Warner Bros, had a special track made in collaboration with singer Rita Ora and record producer Kygo.

The promotional song was made in part to promote “Pokemon Detective Pikachu.”

Meanwhile, Katy Perry fans are busy getting the new “Electric” track on the top trends list.