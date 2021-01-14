Katy Perry announces collaboration with Pokemon, sends fans into a frenzy

Katy Perry and Pokemon have announced an upcoming collaboration for the 25th anniversary of the franchise, and fans are excited to see what comes next.

While official details haven't been made clear for what the collaboration will entail, Katy Perry did have an interview with People Magazine to give some vague hints and background on the subject.

In the interview, Katy Perry confirms that she will be part of a music focused program with Pokemon for the big anniversary. What is being named P25, will have global activations for other music stars as the year goes on, but no dates were given yet for the starts or releases.

The games.

The cards.

The series.

The memories.



Sometimes you start out catching Pokémon…but you end up catching feelings. 😉



We’re kicking off our 25th anniversary celebration with a walk down memory lane! Spot anything familiar?https://t.co/M1oqKCJnXP#Pokemon25 pic.twitter.com/14MAD6lREt — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 13, 2021

During the interview, Katy Perry talked about exactly why she signed on to be a part of the music program with Pokemon, and what appealed to her. She started with, "I love being a part of anything that is playful and is good storytelling and has really good messages to share with the world." She continued by also crediting her child with understanding even further the importance of play.

Katy Perry also revealed that she has been going to Japan on trips every year since she was 17. It was during a trip in 2019 that she went to a The Pokemon Cafe where she says childhood memories were aplenty. Katy Perry also said Pikachu was her favorite, as the character is really cute but there's a lot more when looking beyond the surface.

Fan reactions to the Katy Perry and Pokemon anniversary collaboration

Advertisement

Where u were directly affects where u are now... ♥️



Meaning... I can’t believe I used to trade my POGS for @Pokemon cards at lunch in jr high & now I get to be part of the #pokemon25 celebration... let’s just say I’m feelin pretty⚡️electric⚡️bout it 👍🏻🤠 https://t.co/iyT2auQOn9 pic.twitter.com/16dSnRofg7 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 13, 2021

The collaboration between Katy Perry and Pokemon certainly came as a surprise to many fans of both the singer and the games. Fans were eager to ask the singer who her favorite starter was, assuming Pikachu was out of the question.

Other eagle-eyed fans took the time to really break down the video and find some Easter Egg details. What they noticed at the end when Katy Perry was introduced briefly, was a detail from each era of Katy Perry that may correspond to different albums. There was a lot of attention to detail in the announcement.

There are more details too:



💚PRISM: The outfit of the mv of Roar

🧡SMILE: The balloons represent this era as well for the photoshoot



Credits to them 'cause they said to me this missing details, thank u guys 💓: @marskiiiiiii @broc_universe pic.twitter.com/rz4mdoFSUt — Martukks ⚡🌈🔮💜 IN MY WITCH ERA 🧙🏻‍♀️🐈✨ (@Martaaaaaaaah) January 13, 2021

Aside from the Katy Perry's announcement, the video followed a Poke Ball that rolled down a track. As the camera followed, different aspects of Pokemon over the last 25 years were put on display, such as trading cards, the anime, and of course, the games. Hopefully, an official announcement will be made for dates so fans can look forward to a specifc time.