How to get more Pokeballs in Pokemon Go

Pokeballs are the most essential object in Pokemon Go. Without these flashy red and white orbs, there's no way trainers can get their hands on the cute little monsters prancing around in the game.

How to get Pokeballs in Pokemon Go

There are a few ways in which players can obtain pokeballs in Pokemon Go. Players can straight up buy them with coins (which cost real money) in game. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the prices of these pokeballs had gone down, but now, since the conditions are easing up all over the world, the prices have gone back to what they were again.

Players can also gather pokeballs by spinning pokestops in the game. These pokestops are fairly easy to come by and appear as blue boxes from far on the map, only to open out into circles as the players approach them. They turn purple once they've been spun.

Players can also obtain pokeballs from gifts that they receive from other players. Trainers can open about 20 gifts in one day so they do stand a chance to obtain a decent number of pokeballs through these items in Pokemon Go.

Although it's easy to obtain pokeballs, the lockdown and the pandemic made moving out of home almost difficult for people. So those who didn't live close to pokestops found themselves almost on a pokeball crunch.

To make matters worse, Niantic initially made lures and incenses cheaper in the game. Trainers hence got a lot of Pokemon near them in Pokemon Go, but the shortage of pokeballs made it difficult for the trainers to get their hands on these Pokemon.

Finally, Niantic did make the pokeball bundles cheaper for all the trainers around the world but that was only for a short duration.

Truth be told, a pokeball shortage is the last thing that should be on anyone's mind at this point because there's a pandemic raging in the world right now. However, there are a lot of people out there who look forward to games to relax, and although catching Pokemon may be therapeutic to some people, a pokeball crunch can be pretty vexing at times.