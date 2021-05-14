Diddy and Kendrick Lamar's 2013 beef sparks renewed interest as J. Cole acknowledges the scuffle in a new single

The much-anticipated album from J. Cole, “The Off-Season,” has arrived but one single, in particular, titled “Let Go Of My Hand” has fans exuberant because it referenced his infamous scuffle with Diddy in 2013.

Earlier this week, the rapper was also invited to the LA Leakers radio show, where he teased the album’s release with a controversial freestyle.

J. Cole fans have been all over the rapper’s lyrics from “Let Go Of My Hand” and are flooding social media, quoting some of the best catchphrases from the track.

“I kept a tough demeanor on the surface but was mostly just pretendin’/And luckily my bluff was workin’ way more often than not.”

The track has J. Cole spitting about his scuffles with artists who tried to put his “reputation at stake.” Fans can hear him say:

“My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would’ve thought it?/I bought that nigga album in seventh grade and played it so much/You would’ve thought my favorite rapper was Puff/Back then I ain’t know shit, now I know too much.”

What happened between Diddy and Kendrick?

For the uninitiated, in the new song, J. Cole addressed his 2013 altercation with Diddy at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York City. It was reported that J. Cole stepped in after Diddy tried to spill his drink on Lamar.

According to reports, Diddy was intoxicated and tried to settle his beef with Lamar over the rapper’s verse on “Control.” It was alleged that Diddy had an issue with Lamar's “king of New York” line.

An argument reportedly started between Diddy and J. Cole, which soon turned into a scuffle, leading their respective crews to step in. It is alleged that J. Cole was the one to put his hands on Diddy.

At the time, it was claimed that J. Cole was kicked out of the party for the scuffle, but his manager Ibrahim Hamad denied stating that,

“Cole ain’t get thrown out no party and he didn’t get beat up.”

Following the song's release, TDE’s Punch commented on Hamad's infamous scuffle tweet from 2013. Hamad replied to TDE Punch as well:

The Internet is a crazy place you niggaz reporting shit with no facts, Cole ain't get thrown out no party and he damn sure aint get beat up — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) August 26, 2013

Man what Lolol — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) May 14, 2021

Fans flooded social media with Diddy and J. Cole memes

So far, fans have rejoiced that J. Cole has finally confirmed the fight that occurred seven years ago. Reactions have been hilarious, with some fans getting emotional that the “Wet Dreamz” rapper stood by Lamar during the incident.

Following are some of the fan reactions:

Diddy hasn’t responded to the newly released song yet. But that hasn’t stopped fans from going down memory lane to reminisce over the incident.