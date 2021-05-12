Rapper J. Cole becomes first artist to be featured on the cover of SLAM Magazine after signing professional basketball contract

Earlier today, it was reported that rapper/songwriter Jermaine Lamarr Cole, better known as J. Cole, is set to feature on the cover of SLAM Magazine.

The magazine's announcement comes after Shams Charania of The Athletic reported earlier that Cole is set to sign a professional basketball contract for Rwanda-based basketball club Patriots BBC who play in the Basketball Africa League.

The Basketball Africa League is owned by the NBA and Cole’s signing is expected to bring a lot of attention to it. The rap star is expected to play three to six games for the Patriots, the first of which will be against Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers on Sunday.

The 36-year old American artist is one of the most influential rappers of his generation. He now also has the distinction of being the first artist to ever feature on the cover of SLAM Magazine.

Sources: American rap star J. Cole is signing a deal in the Basketball Africa League with Rwanda's Patriots B.B.C. J. Cole will play 3-to-6 games, the first of which on Sunday vs. Nigeria. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2021

Earlier today, the magazine revealed the cover featuring Cole on their Instagram page.

The cover sees Cole sitting on a rim with ball in hand and a title below reading "Dedicated to the Game."

Cole has been an avid basketball fan his entire life and is seen regularly at NBA games. The rapper was also a promising basketball player at Terry Sanford High School in North Carolina.

Cole was close to representing St. John’s University before opting against attending college to pursue a career as a rapper. The decision worked out fine as J. Cole has recorded five platinum-certified albums and has a net worth of around $60 million.

By signing for the Patriots, Cole became the first rapper to sign with an NBA-owned team since Percy Miller, better known as “Master P”, signed for the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors in two different pre-season campaigns (1996 and 1999, respectively).

It's unclear whether J. Cole will continue to pursue the sport professionally beyond his current commitment to the Patriots. The rapper is set to release his new album, "The Off-Season," on May 14, his first in over three years.