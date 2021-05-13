“That Bill Cosby line is WILD”: J. Cole's fiery rap about disgraced American actor at LA Leakers radio show scandalizes Twitter

Jermaine Lamarr Cole, better known as J. Cole, has set the internet ablaze with his fiery freestyle on the LA Leakers radio show, ahead of his new album release, "The Off-Season". But some fans weren't so impressed by his rhythmic catchphrases after one line, in specific, raised the alarm for referencing Bill Cosby.

On May 10th, J. Cole appeared on the radio show to promote his upcoming album and began spitting bars at the hip hop station.

Also read: 5 best BTS songs by Jungkook

DJ Sourmilk and Justin Credible can be heard giving the artist a warm welcome, calling his appearance “Long-awaited”, as J. Cole begins rapping to the beats from Soul Of Mischief’s “93 Til Infinity”.

J. Cole's freestyle lyrics reference Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction

After listening to a fiery first verse by J. Cole, Sourmilk says, “I wanna keep going though,” and Justin Credible says, “I would love to man, we got a front row seat.”

Also read: “I am no longer gonna be on American Idol”: Caleb Kennedy exits show over controversial video of person in Ku Klux Klan hood

Sourmilk quickly switched to “classics” and played Mike Jones’s 2005 “Still Tippin." In the video, J. Cole can be seen starting with a breathless wordplay and after building momentum, the rapper spits the line,

“No Bill Cosby sh*t, if they’re sleeping then f*ck em.”

It didn’t take long for Cosby to get on Twitter’s top ten trending topics after the freestyle video went viral.

Judging from social media reactions, Bill Cosby's line caught fan’s attention the most, with some calling it “wild” while others felt it was controversial to loosely throw around bars on Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.

However, the rap line has become the topic of debate among hip-hop fans as many argued it wasn’t the most controversial line by a rapper. Readers can check out the reactions below.

That Bill Cosby line is WILD lmaooooooooooooooo ayo. but that's rap! — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) May 12, 2021

All of us hearing J Cole talk about Bill Cosby pic.twitter.com/M2kbFSuh90 — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) May 12, 2021

I KNOW YALL HEARD THAT BILL COSBY BAR J COLE SPIT ON THAT FREESTYLE LMAOOO — masito (@maxc0ntreras) May 13, 2021

That Bill Cosby line by J Cole might legit be the hardest line of 2021 & the year isn’t over yet. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ORiNTcb3t3 — 🎙 HiphopSessions (@AllHHSessions) May 12, 2021

J cole with the Bill Cosby line......

💀💀💀💀😴😴😴😴 — BBsBelievable💯 (@ChampagneBrad5) May 13, 2021

J. Cole said “ain’t got no time or no patience for lists they be making or who they debating is better, let’s face he’s one of the greatest no Bill Cosby shit but if niggas is sleeping then fuck em” 😭. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) May 12, 2021

When @JColeNC spit that Bill Cosby bar THE REAL IS BACK 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/alA9zMBhCa — 2Tired2Sleep (@CrisG503) May 12, 2021

J Cole haters ready to drag the goat because of that Bill Cosby bar. pic.twitter.com/Lx1tfCWNb9 — Joey. 💯 (@Joey_MakG) May 12, 2021

That Bill Cosby line in the J Cole freestyle is so fire 🔥😂😭 — IGZ (@igzrap) May 13, 2021

@JColeNC That Bill Cosby Bar 🔥! Way to sneak back in to the scene. Freaking excited for the album Friday. — John Q (@Danumba88) May 12, 2021

j cole is wild for that bill cosby line lol. — raymond berlanga (@sciflyfantasy) May 12, 2021

Figuring out why J. Cole and Bill Cosby is trending together pic.twitter.com/Mv9JPi190q — TheLimitDoesNotExist (@sylviamphofe) May 12, 2021

Just listened to J Cole LA Leakers freestyle...madness, you hear that motivation in his voice, two flows, one his old classic flow the second that new age flow, the Cosby bar was nuts too....



off season lets go! — Mike Quill (@MikeQuill_) May 12, 2021

Regardless, J.Cole’s freestyle managed to get his upcoming album all the hype it needs. "The Off-Season" is set to release this Friday, May 14th.

The star recently made news after becoming the first artist to be featured solo on the cover of SLAM Magazine.

The singer is set to sign a professional basketball contract with Rwanda-based basketball club, Patriots BBC, who play in the Basketball Africa League.

For now, it remains to be seen how fans will respond to the long-awaited album.