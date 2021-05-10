“I didn’t steal it, I’d like to go on record”: Chris Martin denies accusations of stealing £30 when working at a supermarket

Chris Martin was once accused of stealing £30 from a supermarket the star used to work at before his stardom with the British rock band Coldplay. Surprisingly, although he denied any wrongdoing, the singer was still called guilty and came close to being fired from the job.

The lead singer of Coldplay was recently a guest on BBC Radio 1, along with the bands’ drummer William Champion. The pair were invited to be a part of the show’s hilarious skit, called “Unpopular Opinion.”

As BBC Radio 1 host Greg James says, the episode has callers sharing their unpopular opinions, something that they were scared to say until that point.

Chris Martin was put on alcohol cashier duty since he was a teetotaler

The 44-year-old burst out in laughter when he revealed this:

“I got dumped once, and that’s when my addiction to chocolate began.”

At one point during the radio talk show, Chris Martin reminisced about the time he worked as a cashier in the 90s. As a teetotaler, he was put on scratch card duty near the alcohol and cigarette counter.

Although Chris Martin is way past his early life struggles, he still doesn’t seem to have gotten over the fact he was accused of theft. Speaking to James, the Whitestone-born songwriter said:

“I used to work at a supermarket called Kwik Save in the late 1990s. I don’t drink or smoke or do the lottery, so they put me on the alcohol and cigarette counter where they sell scratch cards, and it somewhat put me off. Only my manager would remember me from then, and he accused me of stealing on my first day. He said the till was £30 down and not to let it happen again, and I didn’t gosh darn it. I didn’t steal it; I’d like to go on record.”

Besides sharing his fond memories, Chris Martin also spoke about the pandemic-induced lockdown in the UK and how it changed his perspective as a pop star.

“Last year was quite an eye-opener. I was like, ‘Who am I without Wembley Stadium saying, you’re awesome?’ I’m trying in my life right now not to attach too much to being a pop star. I’m trying not to get my self-worth from external validation.”

BBC Radio 1 has released a portion of the Coldplay star’s appearance on the talk show. Readers can check it out below.

Chris Martin will next be seen front and center at the 2021 Brit Awards, where Coldplay will be performing the opening act.

It will be the first indoor music event with a live audience, as the world reels from Covid-19.