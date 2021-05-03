When will Chris Martin appear on American Idol? Coldplay frontman to mentor contestants for a special episode 

Chris Martin is set to mentor "American Idol" contestants for the music reality show's Coldplay-themed week. The episode will also feature the first stage performance of the band's new single, "Higher Power."

This will be Martin's first appearance on "American Idol," despite being rumored to be in talks to become a judge on the show back in 2017. Martin has, however, appeared on "The Voice" as an advisor to contestants.

Last week, Coldplay had announced that they were set to release their new single, "Higher Power," on Friday, May 7 -- their first since their 2019 album, "Everyday Life."

The band said of the single via social media:

"Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe."

When will Chris Martin appear on American Idol?

Chris Martin will appear on "American Idol" as a mentor next week, during the episode airing on Sunday, May 9, at 8/7c.

What to expect from the Coldplay-themed episode

According to Variety, each contestant will be performing two songs during the episode. Each contestant's first song will be a song of their choice dedicated to their loved one to mark Mother's Day. The contestants' second song will be a song from Coldplay's discography.

Martin will be mentoring the contestants as they prepare for the Coldplay-themed portion of the night.

The top five finalists will be revealed at the end of the episode.

Martin and Coldplay will also be performing "Higher Power" live for the first time on national television.

Who remains on American Idol?

Seven contestants remain after the previous episode of "American Idol." The episode was Disney-themed, with the top 10 contestants mentored by John Stamos.

The eliminated contestants included Deshaen Goncalves, who performed "When You Wish Upon a Star," Alyssa Wray, who performed "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes," and Cassandra Coleman, who performed "Go the Distance."

The remaining contestants who will perform in the next episode are Caleb Kennedy, Willie Spence, Casey Bishop, Chayce Beckham, Arthur Gunn, Hunter Metts, and Grace Kinstler.

