How NXT UK Superstars are working during lockdown, possible plan to resume tapings [Exclusive]

NXT UK Superstars are still working despite being unable to wrestle

While WWE have been able to continue running live shows across the pond with RAW, SmackDown, and NXT emanating from the Performance Center on a weekly basis, things in the UK have ground to a halt with NXT UK unable to run shows.

With the entire United Kingdom in lockdown, not only have all events been banned, but the official rules until this week have stipulated that everyone must stay indoors unless it's to go to their place of employment to do essential work, for exercise once daily, or to go to the shops to buy essential items, also restricted to once daily.

This has meant NXT UK has essentially been put on pause, with NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin, the first-ever NXT UK scheduled to take place outside the UK, being postponed, as well as every set of tapings apart from Glasgow, which is still scheduled for July 24-25th.

However, NXT UK incurred no losses with the recent staffing cuts, with only Kassius Ohno from the brand being released - who was officially contracted as an NXT Superstar in the USA - and no talent being furloughed.

I've been told that, during lockdown, WWE have been facilitating online acting seminars for NXT UK Superstars, as well as "Skull Sessions" - which are match analysis sessions via video call with the likes of William Regal, Robby Brookside, Johnny Moss, etc. — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 18, 2020

NXT UK Superstars working during lockdown

Sportskeeda can confirm, though, how talents on the NXT UK brand have been working for the company at this time.

While the Superstars cannot wrestle due to regulations in the UK, not only have they been partaking in interviews set up by WWE and talking with media outlets, but WWE have also been facilitating the option of acting seminars for Superstars to sharpen up their promo skills.

WWE have also been running their own online seminars - known within the company as "Skull Sessions" - which see talents use video conference calling to conduct match analysis with the likes of William Regal, Robby Brookside, Johnny Moss and James Mason.

The talents watch back their matches and dissect them with trainers in order to sharpen up their performance ahead of any potential return to programming.

And while running shows isn't possible right now, there's apparently a plan in place to resume programming as soon as it's deemed safe to do so - even if there can't be a crowd - and apparently a lot of the talents are chomping at the bit to get back in the ring. — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 18, 2020

Several talents have also taken it upon themselves to train in their home gyms to keep fit, as well as studying old tapes and matches on their own.

NXT UK tapings to resume?

While the return date for NXT UK to start taping shows is currently unknown, we understand there is also a plan to resume programming as soon as it is deemed safe to do so, with several talents confirming that they're excited to return to work - and in fact "desperate" to do so - with or without a crowd.

Since lockdown, NXT UK has still been airing weekly, with special programming detailing the history of the product, and showcasing hidden gems and Superstars' picks every Thursday at 8 pm BST, 3 pm ET, on the award-winning WWE Network.