NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin officially postponed, new date confirmed

A new date has been announced for the first-ever NXT UK TakeOver outside of the United Kingdom.

The venue has confirmed that all original tickets will remain valid for the new date.

NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin has been postponed

NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin has officially been postponed, as confirmed by the host venue - Dublin's 3Arena.

A new date for the event, which will be the first-ever NXT UK TakeOver to take place outside of the United Kingdom, was confirmed, and the event will now go ahead on Sunday, October 25th. The venue has confirmed that all original tickets remain valid.

As per the @3ArenaDublin, NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin has been postponed and will now take place on Sunday, 25th October.



The event had originally been scheduled to take place on April 26th. pic.twitter.com/M93Z9McpT5 — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 26, 2020

Yesterday, the Government of Ireland had issued a directive for all indoor events of over 100 capacity and all outdoor events of over 500 capacity due to take place between 12th-29th March and all gatherings from 30th March until 19th April to be canceled, and 3Arena confirmed they had postponed all affected shows.

NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin fell just outside of these dates but, less than 24 hours later, confirmation of the postponement has been issued.

The event was set to be the fourth ever NXT UK TakeOver, with two emanating from Blackpool and one from Cardiff thus far.

NXT Takeover scheduled to take place at 3Arena on Sunday, 26 April has been postponed and will now take place on Sunday, 25 October.



All tickets remain valid for the new date. pic.twitter.com/gdrpO3Ym6y — 3Arena (@3ArenaDublin) March 26, 2020

There are also NXT UK tapings scheduled for Bournemouth at the beginning of May before WWE is set to commence their twice-annual tour of the UK. We will keep you updated with those events as and when we have more information.