Who is Alabama Luella Barker? Travis Barker’s daughter exposes DMs claiming he had an “affair” with Kim Kardashian 

Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, has shared screenshots of alleged direct messages (DMs) from mother Shanna Moakler, exposing the Blink-182 drummer of having an affair with “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian. The DMs also accuses Travis of being emotionally abusive to his ex-wife.

Travis’s teenage daughter seems to have posted the DMs in response to comments from followers on Instagram and TikTok, criticizing her for throwing shade at mother Shanna Moakler. But Alabama Luella Barker has hit back at fans in her recent Instagram stories stating,

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing, Matthew is nothing but awful to her not only that but he cheats on her, My mom has never completely been in my life, can you guys stop painting her out to be a amazing Mom. Did your mom ask to see you on Mother’s Day cause mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

YouTuber Def Noodles has shared a screenshot of the DM story making the rounds on social media. The message shows Shanna addressing her relationship with current boyfriend Matthew and goes on to state she left “Travis because he was emotionally abusive”.

The message alleges that the 45-year-old artist was also having a secret romance with Kim.

“I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister.. it’s all gross… I’m not the bag guy!”

EXPOSED: Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama exposes her mom with DM where her mom accuses Travis of being emotionally abusive and cheating on her with Kim Kardashian before moving to Kourtney.



“My mom has never been completely in my life ... stop painting her out to be” amazing. pic.twitter.com/NWmUyCR1pk — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 16, 2021

The 4-way celeb family drama between Travis Barker, daughter Alabama Luella Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and Shanna Moakler continues to heat up on social media. But this begs the question, who is Alabama and what's her relationship to the ongoing controversy? So let’s explain.

Who is Alabama Luella Barker?

The 15-year-old teenager is the daughter of artist Travis Barker and 1995 Miss New York USA pageant model Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer named his daughter after his favorite movie character from “True Romance”, Alabama Whitman.

Alabama Luella Barker made her first on-screen appearance starring in “Meet the Barkers” with father Travis and mother Shanna along with siblings Landon and Atiana. The MTV reality series aired two seasons in 2005-2006 but Alabama only appeared as a newborn baby in the Season 2 Christmas episode.

Amid the controversies, the teenager is still working on carving out her own career. In 2017, the youngster released her debut single “Our House” co-written by her and her father Travis.

Alabama Luella Barker's presence on social media has slowly grown to amass over 540K followers on Instagram and 1.1 million on TikTok.

Alabama Luella Barker’s 4-way family drama explained

The teenage star has lately been making the news for throwing shade at mom Shanna Moakler in a TikTok video lip-syncing to Kehlani’s “The Letter”. The lyrical clip that Alabama uploaded has her hitting on abandonment issues she faced from her mother. The lyrics read:

“And every girl needs a mother / And damn it, I needed you / Instead you dug for cover / And you ran from the truth / And like kids do / You waited around for proof.”

Star Travis Barker has also enjoyed the brewing popularity of his new romance with "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kourtney Kardashian. The pair have been teasing their time together with a lot of PDA on social media.

Alabama Luella Barker has shown her support for the new relationship, commenting on their photos and sharing it on her timeline as well.

Travis’ ex-wife, Moakler, has also gushed over the fact that her kids love the reality star but her compliments have come off lately as jealously towards the new couple.

It remains to be seen how Shanna will respond to the leaked DMs from daughter Alabama Luella Barker.