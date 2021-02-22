UFC Flyweight Brandon Royval tries his luck with Kim Kardashian after Julian Marquez's 'success' with Miley Cyrus

UFC Flyweight Brandon Royval has sent a direct message to socialite Kim Kardashian on Instagram, inspired by Julian Marquez's successful call-out to singer Miley Cyrus.

No. 6 in the flyweight rankings, Royval has aggregated two wins and one loss in UFC since joining the promotion in 2020. His only defeat came to contender No. 1 in the division, Brandon Moreno.

Royval has admitted that he got inspired by the bizarre post-fight interview that Marquez gave following his win over Maki Pitolo at UFC 258. Since the event was a day ahead of Valentine's Day, Marquez took the opportunity to invite Cyrus for a date with him.

Unexpectedly, Cyrus replied to the UFC Middleweight fighter. The answer from the singer caused a massive uproar in the MMA community. While many chose to make fun of or congratulate Marquez, Royval decided to follow in his footsteps.

The Flyweight fighter posted a screenshot of his direct messages section on Instagram, where he sent a text to American model and actress, Kim Kardashian.

"What are you doing? Are you up?" wrote Royval.

When Mma fighters find out @JMarquezMMA was successful pic.twitter.com/fwFNAmF9ct — Brandon (@brandonroyval) February 21, 2021

Kim Kardashian has just recently filed for a divorce from American rapper, Kanye West. The two are married since 2014 and have four children together: North West, Chicago West, Psalm West, Saint West.

Twitter reacts to Brandon Royval's 'call-out' to Kim Kardashian

A few reactions from the MMA community already started to emerge on Twitter after Brandon Royval published his private message to Kim Kardashian.

Lmao, this is hilarious 😂 https://t.co/q0FokpXsxg — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 21, 2021

LOL Shoot your shot! https://t.co/WqxsmEg6mt — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) February 21, 2021

The expensive divorce will be reportedly transformed into a documentary series by Kim Kardashian. According to sources close to the socialite, the separation will have a cost of $2.1 billion.

According to an insider who spoke about the situation to The Mirror, Kim Kardashian is worried about the impacts the divorce can bring to her four children with the rapper.

"Kim Kardashian is definitely sad, but she feels confident in her decision to divorce Kanye West because she knows it's what's best for herself and her family. She's already felt like she's been divorced for months now. It's been a long time coming, and she feels relieved to be able to finally move on,' the source said.

"Kim Kardashian expressed to [the kids] that she loves their Dad, but they need to be apart. They don't fully understand what's going on and are already used to the situation. Ultimately she made the decision to proceed legally because she was 'tired of waiting,'" the source further informed.

It will be interesting to see Kardashian's response to the UFC fighter sending her a direct message on Instagram.