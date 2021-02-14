Miley Cyrus responds to UFC fighter Julian Marquez asking her out on a Valentine's date

Julian Marquez capitalized on his victory on the main card at UFC 258 by asking popstar Miley Cyrus out on a date. Miley Cyrus responded to Julian Marquez over Twitter. Here's what she wrote:

"Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS. Happy VDay and Congrats my love!"

Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love!

Julian Marquez opened the main card at UFC 258 against Maki Pitolo. The Middleweight bout lasted for almost the entirety of three rounds. Maki was able to outdo Julian Marquez in grappling, bagging himself five takedowns. Meanwhile, Julian Marquez secured no takedowns. In the striking department, the fighters were more-or-less on-par.

Despite having fewer takedowns, Julian Marquez had more submission attempts than his opponent. The third round was extremely crucial for Marquez. His corner told him that he needed a finish, because after two rounds, Maki Pitolo was 10-9 on the judges' scorecards for both rounds one and two.

Julian Marquez was dropped at the beginning of the final round, but he got back up and re-engaged. Marquez's superior cardio gave him the advantage down the stretch to grab the win.

Julian Marquez displayed more energy than his opponent in the last round. In a spectacular move, he transitioned from a guillotine to an anaconda choke to submit his opponent at 4:17 of the third round.

#UFC258 Official Result: Julian Marquez def Maki Pitolo by submission, anaconda choke, Round 3, 4:17.



All UFC 258 Results ⬇️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 14, 2021

In the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Julian Marquez "called-out" Miley Cyrus for a date on Valentine's day.

Julian Marquez makes the perfect comeback

Julian Marquez returned to the UFC Octagon this Saturday after a long break. His last appearance was in July 2018 at The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale against Alessio Di Chirico. At the time, he was on a five-fight win streak across promotions. Within the UFC, he was on a two-fight win streak.

However, in a toe-to-toe bout, Julian Marquez lost out to Alessio Di Chirico. At the end of three rounds, Di Chirico won via split decision. In the fight, Julian Marquez tore his latissimus dorsi muscle, keeping him away from training for 28 months.

He was originally set to return to the Octagon in November 2020. Unfortunately, his opponent Saparbeg Safarov pulled out of the fight citing weight-cut issues one day before the fight.