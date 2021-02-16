"I crumbled for the poor guy!" - Daniel Cormier can't believe Julian Marquez's reply to Miley Cyrus

ESPN's MMA analyst Daniel Cormier was heartbroken by Julian Marquez's response to Miley Cyrus following the unusual "call-out" made to the singer by the "Cuban Missile Crisis."

Marquez produced a curious moment in the post-fight interview after his win over Maki Pitolo at UFC 258. The Middleweight contender said that he had been waiting for a long time to 'call these people out' before asking Miley Cyrus if she would be his valentine.

To most of the MMA community's disbelief, the singer answered Marquez. Miley Cyrus said she would accept surrendering to the UFC Middleweight's love, but only if he shaved her initials into his chest hair first.

"Shave an MC into your chest hair, and I am YOURS. Happy Valentine's Day and Congrats, my love!" Miley Cyrus wrote.

Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2021

Cormier believes Marquez ruined his chances with Miley Cyrus when the "Cuban Missile Crisis" responded to the singer by demanding she should tattoo his monicker onto her skin.

"Miley Cyrus, if you get a henna tattoo that says 'Cuban Missile Crisis' above your belly button like 2pac I'm in. #ThugLife," wrote Marquez.

@MileyCyrus If you get a henna tattoo that says Cuban Missle Crisis above your belly button like 2pac I’m in #ThugLife 😏 https://t.co/cGA4gBOVJI pic.twitter.com/I6TqI0fNz9 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 14, 2021

Daniel Cormier's reaction to Julian Marquez's tweet to Miley Cyrus

In the most recent episode of the "DC & Helwani" podcast, Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani had fun discussing the bizarre moment when Middleweight contender Julian Marquez called out Miley Cyrus after his win at UFC 258.

Cormier said the following about Marquez's subsequent efforts to charm Miley Cyrus:

"She's like, 'Well, you know, I thought about it. I gave the UFC guy a tweet. I gave an opportunity to him.' If he were to put the MC tattoo or the shade, she would have responded, she would have retweeted it, she would have talked about it, but now..."

"This is the action of a guy that's never had a girlfriend. I don't think Julian Marquez has ever had a girlfriend in his life. I mean, you got the 'cool girl.' All you got to do is going shave the MC. The moment you take the picture, you can just shave it all off. It'll grow back in two days. But instead, you make a demand to Miley Cyrus." said Cormier.

The two hosts of the show concluded that Marquez threw his opportunity to have more of Miley Cyrus' attention away after the impertinent answer.

"I crumbled for the poor guy like I literally just died inside for the poor guy, like, 'Julian, you blew it.' He's a nice guy, but he blew it," said Cormier.

You can watch the funny moment starring Cormier in 33:20: