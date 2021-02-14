Watch: Julian Marquez calls out Miley Cyrus for a Valentine's date after UFC 258 win

Julian Marquez faced Maki Pitolo in the main card of UFC 258 on Saturday night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Julian Marquez stole an excellent submission win with the anaconda choke on Pitolo, earning his third win in UFC, including his bout with Phil Hawes on Dana White's Contender Series back in 2017. Julian Marquez found himself back on winning ways with the third-round victory over Maki Pitolo after dropping a split decision to Alessio Di Chirico at the TUF 27 Finale.

In the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Julian Marquez made a callout of a different sort. He asked out popular singer-songwriter and former Disney star Miley Cyrus for a Valentine's Day date.

"I have been waiting 31 months to get on this damn mic and to call these people out. Right now, it's my time to shine... So, Miley Cyrus, will you be my Valentine's?"

Watch the hilarious callout below:

Joe Rogan's reaction to Julian Marquez's callout was a reflection of what all fans must have felt like after listening to it.

Where was Julian Marquez all this time?

Advertisement

Julian Marquez was an underrated fighter coming into UFC 258. He was away from the octagon for 31 months because of an extremely serious shoulder injury that nearly put his fighting career in peril. However, making a full recovery from the career-threatening injury, Julian Marquez is now back and with the submission win over Pitolo, he made it clear that he is here to stay.

According to UFC News, Marquez became only the 18th fighter in UFC history to earn a victory via anaconda choke.