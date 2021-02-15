Why is Julian Marquez's nickname the 'Cuban Missile Crisis'? 

Julian Marquez is nicknamed 'The Cuban Missile Crisis' because of his family's background. Julian Marquez's father migrated to the United States from Cuba and the middleweight credits his Cuban heritage for his discipline and focus.

Marquez scored an excellent submission win over Maki Pitolo with an anaconda choke in the main card at UFC 258. According to UFC News, this makes Marquez the 18th fighter in UFC history to win via anaconda choke.

Julian Marquez (@JMarquezMMA) is now the 18th fighter in UFC history to earn an anaconda choke submission victory (21 anaconda submissions total). #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/yLx5IA2cWD — UFC News (@UFCNews) February 14, 2021

While speaking to Sportsgazette about Cuba, a nation that consistently churns out excellent combat sports athletes, Julian Marquez said:

"They’re a different breed. They decide when you’re young. You have one track and you’re going to succeed and excel, that’s the Cuban way."

Julian Marquez's father is a huge UFC and MMA fan and had a huge role to play in shaping the 'Cuban Missile Crisis' as a fighter. According to Julian Marquez:

"2010 is when I started the MMA thing. But I’ve been wrestling since I was in seventh or eighth grade. Before I wrestled, I was playing violin and singing in the choir. My brother played the violin before me, so I followed in his footsteps. That was when I lived in Kansas City."

"But when I moved to Kearney (Missouri) with my mom, I remember my dad coming out to have a discussion with my special education teacher, who was the wrestling coach at the time. He talked to my dad and said, 'This is going to give your son discipline and help him out, bring him in here.’ So my dad said, ‘I’m putting you in wrestling,' and that’s it," Marquez revealed.

Julian Marquez issues a different callout at UFC 258

In a post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Julian Marquez called out popular singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus for a Valentine's day date instead of addressing his next fight.

"I have been waiting 31 months to get on this damn mic and to call these people out. Right now, it's my time to shine... So, Miley Cyrus, will you be my Valentine?" asked Marquez.

Responding shortly after the event, Miley Cyrus wrote on Twitter:

"Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS. Happy VDay and Congrats my love!"