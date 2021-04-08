The Kardashians interrogate Addison Rae about whether she is "hooking up" with Kourtney Kardashian, internet labels it "cringe" and "creepy"

Addison Rae's blossoming friendship with the eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney, has led to quite a few raised eyebrows online, including those of the Kardashian family on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Over the past few months, the 41-year old socialite has been seen numerous times in public with 20-year old Addison Rae, with whom she is featuring in the upcoming film "He's All That".

In a new sneak peek from the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that was posted to YouTube recently, the Kardashian family, including Kim, Kendall, Khloe, Kris and Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, can be seen "interrogating" Addison Rae.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Addison Rae gets interrogated by Kardashians about whether she’s dating Kourtney on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” pic.twitter.com/b2Hn2qvU50 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 8, 2021

In a clip which has now gone viral online, they can be seen relentlessly grilling the TikTok star on a slew of topics, which range from her blood type to her arrest record.

However, the bombshell question comes from none other than Kim Kardashian herself, as she and Scott Disick enquire whether she is "hooking up" with Kourtney or not.

In light of this awkward grilling session, several fans took to Twitter to label the entire interaction as cringe and creepy.

Addison Rae x Kourtney Kardashian's friendship scrutinized on latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Advertisement

In the recently released snippet, Khloe Kardashian speaks about what they have in store for Addison Rae on the show:

"We all decided to get to the bottom of Kourtney and Addison. So we invited Addison over for lunch but without Kourtney because we just wanted to ask some more questions and get to know her more"

Over the next few minutes, viewers bear witness to an extremely awkward luncheon, where The Kardashians rain down a barrage of questions upon a visibly uncomfortable Addison Rae.

This rapid-fire Q & A session eventually prompts a response from Kendall, who says:

"Oh my god, you guys, are you interrogating this poor girl?"

At one point, Khloe even goes to the extent of blatantly asking Addison:

"What the f**k do you do to Kourtney to make her so happy?"

That's not all, as then comes the million-dollar question about whether Addison is dating Kourtney or not. Spurred on by Kim, they speculate what kind of relationship is possibly brewing between the two as they address "the elephant in the room."

This leaves Addison visibly flustered as she tries her best to politely deny so:

"No! We're not. It's just very weird that that's what the impression was"

This is not the first time that their friendship has piqued the interest of the Kardashian family.

Advertisement

In an earlier trailer, Kourtney's son, Mason, triggered talk when he revealed that Addison sleeps over in Kourtney's room quite often.

Here are some of the tweets online, as fans reacted to the intense Q & A session that Addison Rae had to recently undergo at the hands of The Kardashians:

not the kardashians thinking kourtney and addison are hooking up😭😭 — mars (@itsnotpluto) April 8, 2021

Holy fwacckk, how’d kanye put up with this shit for so long 😳 this clip alone made me want to un-alive 💀 — KG Productions (@KGProductions__) April 8, 2021

That’s kinda creepy. — blood red (@myfavoritexolor) April 8, 2021

I was thinking the same thing how is this funny it’s off putting — Valeria (@Th3yCallmeV) April 8, 2021

That's also a good point and creepy — Chloe (@GlowySweetFab) April 8, 2021

Things they do for clout. Queer baiting. There's literally no low they won't stoop too. — Chloe (@GlowySweetFab) April 8, 2021

the Kardashians thought Addison rae and Kourtney were fucking THEY ARE SICK GSSHEIJK — M (@drizzysounds) April 8, 2021

This is so creepy — Shayna (@ShaynaCher) April 8, 2021

Image via Keeping Up With The Kardashians/ YouTube

Advertisement

Image via Keeping Up With The Kardashians/ YouTube

Despite being subject to the intense gaze of the public eye, Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae seem to be rather unfazed by the entire fuss around their friendship, which they ultimately zero down to simply enjoying each other's company.