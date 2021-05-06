Who is Christian Plourde? Mads Lewis’ flirty dancing with TikTok influencer sparks romance rumors

TikTok influencer Mads Lewis has refuted claims of dating fellow TikToker Christian Plourde. The gossip has since gone viral on social media, with fans wondering whether Lewis has finally moved on from ex-boyfriend Jaden Hossler.

The hearsay of romance began after Lewis' recent TikTok video that featured a dance routine with Plourde. The flirtatious energy between the two had fans speculating about a potential romance brewing. But Lewis recently put an end to the "disgusting" rumor.

She was spotted at dinner and was quickly approached by the paparazzi on her way out. When asked about her new TikTok video with Plourde and if the two were dating, she said,

“I do not have a new boyfriend. I feel like moving on that quick is really disgusting.”

After being prompted to address her new bond with Plourde, Lewis said they were “just friends."

Who is Christian Plourde?

Plourde is a 20-year-old content creator on TikTok. He grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, and has over 1.9 million followers on the platform, similar to the likes of Mads Lewis.

Plourde regularly uploads comedy sketches, lip-syncing videos, and collaborations with other creators. Aside from his massive fanbase on TikTok, the star's popularity on Instagram is steadily rising. Fans can find him @christianplourde, where he's seen posing alongside other internet sensations such as Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder.

Plourde also has a Youtube channel with the same handle. However, there haven't been any recent uploads.

What is the drama between Mads Lewis and ex-boyfriend Jaden Hossler

There seems to be no end to the public spectacle of the 4-way TikTok controversy between Mads Lewis, Nessa Barrett, Jaden Hossler, and Josh Richards. The squabble began after Barrett and Hossler filmed a music video that triggered an instant romance between them.

The incident soon turned into a messy breakup between Hossler and Lewis. Hossler was spotted with Barrett and later confirmed their new relationship. It should be noted that Barrett was earlier in a relationship with Richards, and he was unaware of the developments at the time.

