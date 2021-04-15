"I knew they kinda liked each other": Josh Richards opens up on Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett's relationship on the BFFs podcast

Days after his ex-girlfriend Nessa Barrett and best friend Jaden Hossler were spotted on a dinner date, Josh Richards has finally shared his side of the story during his recent appearance on the BFFs podcast.

In a candid 45-minute episode, Josh Richards opened up about his current equations with Nessa and Jaden in the aftermath of their recent relationship status.

If u take anything from the new @BFFsPod it’s this

-Jadn & Ness were 0% malicious

-NEVER SHOULDVE BEEN BROUGHT TO PUBLIC

-Assumptions & Accusations need to stop. Lies & hate is sent to people who don’t deserve it

- I’m not perfect either

-Let us move on and handle offline pic.twitter.com/cFI8EKD6U5 — Josh (@JoshRichards) April 15, 2021

Josh Richards: “I knew they kinda liked each other.” pic.twitter.com/LzK2DCzfRs — Austin Sachale (@austinsachale) April 15, 2021

In one of the most candid segments from the podcast, Josh Richards revealed that he already knew about Jaden and Nessa's brewing romance:

"I kind of knew that they liked each other . We broke up then they became a thing , it's like whatever, I'm moving on from it, they're moving on from it their way and for me, I just wish them the best. That's that"

Throughout the podcast, Josh appeared to put on a mature front as he graciously addressed the recent fiasco that has taken over the world of TikTok.

In light of his mature response, several of his fans took to Twitter to praise him for the same.

Fans extend support to Josh Richards after his revelations on the BFFs podcast

The latest episode of the BFFs podcast featured Josh Richards and fellow TikTok star Griffin Johnson, who sat down for a candid conversation with Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy and Bri LaPaglia.

In one of the most honest segments from the show, Josh Richards revealed that he does not harbor any ill-will towards either Jaden Hossler or Nessa Barrett. He also urged fandoms not to take sides, as it will only exacerbate an extremely private matter:

"I dont think anything they tried to do was malicious against me I think that it's just like we're all 19-year olds, young as f**k just trying to figure sh*t out. I made a bunch of mistakes during my relationship with Nessa too. I just hate seeing this turning into "Team this" and "Team that".I don't want it to become a thing where we sh*t on each other"

"Eventhough this is a situation where no one wants to be in, I'm never going to be like, wishing that bad things happen to either of them . I appreciate everyone fighting for me and saying stuff but like I want to have this sh*t offline. I can do this myself. I just feel like everyone has got to push forward"

Josh also revealed that he had never blocked Jaden, contrary to what the latter had claimed in his recent Instagram live session.

Despite Dave constantly pointing out how wrong it was on Jaden's part to flaunt his relationship with Nessa, Josh Richards appeared to be subdued throughout the episode and preferred not to read too much into it.

Several of his fans have now taken to Twitter to extend their support to him:

Thank you josh for being so mature 👏 — addalyn (@addalynpeterson) April 15, 2021

UR SUCH A GOOD PERSON — zara (@swaygainz) April 15, 2021

this mans maturity in such a highly emotional situation, that’s the example everyone should follow. respect — karissa (@karissakiserr) April 15, 2021

Stan you Josh for being so mature about this <333 take care — Manda ‼️ (@AmandaG37094440) April 15, 2021

this is so mature and I’m proud of you! — Sawyer Knight (@SawyerKnight) April 15, 2021

Josh Richards will hope to draw himself away from being the cynosure of all eyes as the online community continues to discuss the consequences of Jaden x Nessa's explosive new relationship.