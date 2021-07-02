Fans react as Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd spark dating rumors

Angelina Jolie and Abel Makkonen "The Weeknd" Tesfaye were recently seen together at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. A report by The Sun says that the actress and singer spent a few hours at the restaurant.

However, many feel Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd met each other as they share an equal love for Ethiopia. The latter's parents are residents of Ethiopia, and Angelina Jolie adopted her daughter, Zahara Marley, from the same country.

Twitter reactions towards Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's dinner

Fans began storming Twitter with their reactions after the Hollywood star and the songwriter's photos went viral.

.@theweeknd spotted out with Angelina Jolie in new pictures📸 pic.twitter.com/4gsOxDYl6t — The Weeknd Charts🪐 (@WeekndChart) July 1, 2021

So, The Weekend and Angelina Jolie spotted together and rumored to be dating?! pic.twitter.com/CwPET04Gf2 — Tim (@Hijabbae_) July 2, 2021

if the weeknd & angelina jolie are together I will pass out — Big Jada (@shaniah_nicole) July 2, 2021

like rih & asap, the weekend & miss jolie, now all we need is kehlani & sza to pop out — Big Jada (@shaniah_nicole) July 2, 2021

i- the weekend and Angelina Jolie wuh… soo unexpected but Id love to see them😭 — M👼🏽 (@afkinleo) July 2, 2021

Bf: *sees some article about Angelina Jolie on a date with the Weekend*

Bf: WAIT - I thought she was married to what’s his face?

Me: use your words….

Bf: that one blonde guy, idk.

Me: Brad Pitt…

Bf: no no. You’re wrong. The other blonde guy.

Me: pic.twitter.com/yiOJwQCa89 — juoobtioob (@textualegg) July 2, 2021

The weekend and angelia Jolie my my my I can’t see this — JMONAE1 (@JMONAE1) July 2, 2021

I’m sorry…. Angelina Jolie and The Weekend? what? — leah ✨ (@leahdani_) July 1, 2021

Aww @theweeknd and Angelina Jolie was an unexpected turn and I’m super happy for him. — danii 🎭 (@daniidabanii) July 1, 2021

The weekend is dating Angelina jolie wtf is up with the world!! — 🦋 (@MariamS70357563) July 2, 2021

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have not yet reacted to any of these tweets. Neither has given any statement on why they met each other or if something is going on between them.

The American star wore a black silk dress and trench coat, while the Canadian record producer was seen in a simple look with denim and black boots. Sources close to The Weeknd told Page Six:

"They're clearly not trying to hide (the dinner date). He's definitely focused on getting into the movie business. He has the new HBO series he's starring in."

The Weeknd dated Bella Hadid in 2015 before breaking up in 2016 and reuniting in 2017. The latter was after the former dated Selena Gomez for around ten months. They again separated in 2019.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is involved in a custody dispute with ex-husband Brad Pitt over their children. She filed for divorce on September 19th, 2016.

The 46-year-old met Brad on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004 when Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston.

