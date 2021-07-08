Who is Bella Hadid dating? All about her new boyfriend Marc Kalman as couple seemingly confirm romance

Bella Hadid has reportedly confirmed her new relationship through Instagram. The supermodel took to social media to share a series of photos and ended the set with an image of her kissing a man.

Though the picture was slightly blurred out, fans were quick to speculate that the man in question was Marc Kalman. Bella Hadid was reportedly in France to attend Paris Fashion Week and the Cannes Film Festival.

The 24-year-old captioned her picture:

“Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved.”

Although Hadid did not tag her newfound love in the picture, speculation is rife that the model has seemingly confirmed her relationship through the post.

Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman sparked dating rumors for the first time when they were reportedly photographed together in New York last month.

The latest relationship rumors come nearly two years after the model’s break-up with The Weeknd. Bella Hadid started dating the singer in 2015, but the pair parted ways in late 2016 due to their individual professional commitments.

After a year of separation, the now-former couple got back together in 2018 but called it quits again the following year. Marc Kalman is reportedly Bella Hadid’s first public relationship since her separation from The Weeknd.

Also Read: Who is Millie Bobby Brown dating? Everything to know about her rumored boyfriend and Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi

Who is Marc Kalman? All about Bella Hadid's rumored boyfriend who has worked with Travis Scott

Marc Kalman is an art director. He has previously worked with Travis Scott to design the latter’s album cover art. He came under the spotlight after being rumored to be Bella Hadid’s new boyfriend.

According to the Sun, Kalman was previously seen out and about with the model and a few friends at Mary’s Fish Camp in the West Village. The art director has an active Instagram account but it is currently set to private.

bella hadid and her boyfriend marc kalman <333 pic.twitter.com/ZbOAbdQo0U — 𝐳𝐞𝐲𝐧𝐞𝐩 (@PRADAlTALY) July 8, 2021

With a little over 3000 followers, curious fans were quick to notice Bella Hadid as one of Kalman’s Instagram followers. The same fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the latest rumors:

Bella Hadid and new boyfriend Marc Kalman at Cannes Film Festival 2021 pic.twitter.com/COPc00o0jW — d (@oatmilk222) July 8, 2021

holy shit bella hadid has a new boyfriend... and it’s not the weekend — vanshi (@vanshiidedhia) July 8, 2021

bella hadid has a boyfriend that isnt the weeknd??? im literally shaking — em (@emhvro) July 8, 2021

SO. annoyed at bella hadid because in my head we’re best friends and i just had to find out she’s got a boyfriend that isn’t me via instagram post… WTF — 👹 (@miss_evilbitch) July 8, 2021

DOES BELLA HADID HAVE A BOYFRIEND IS MY LIFE OVER RN — 🦇 (@p1ssfairy666) July 8, 2021

bella hadid has a boyfriend?!?$,@,, — kei (@seokjinfcker) July 8, 2021

about to throw up,,, i think bella hadid has a boyfriend,, — anahí (@sadhuevo) July 8, 2021

cant believe bella hadid has a boyfriend and it’s not me — s🤍 (@lilacdaggerz) July 8, 2021

BELLA HADID HAS A BOYFRIEND?@;&? we’re losing everyone — laur🧣 (@ilicitcherry) July 8, 2021

bella hadid has a new boyfriend wtf wtf i cant do this rn — kyla ?! (@westicarus) July 8, 2021

Bella Hadid’s romance rumors with Marc Kalman come just days after her ex - The Weeknd - was reportedly spotted out on a date with Angelina Jolie.

As speculation continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Hadid or Kalman will confirm their rumored relationship in the days to come.

Also Read: Who is Malia Obama's boyfriend? Everything to know about her relationship with her Harvard peer, Rory Farquharson

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod