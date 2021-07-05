Who is Malia Obama's boyfriend? Everything to know about her relationship with her Harvard peer, Rory Farquharson

Malia Obama recently celebrated her 23rd birthday on July 4th, 2021. Former US President Barack Obama’s eldest daughter has also been in a relationship with her Harvard peer, Rory Farquharson, since 2017.

The duo were first spotted together during a Harvard football game in 2017 and have been inseparable ever since. The Briton was reportedly quarantined in the US with the Obamas as he failed to return home due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

During an appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast, President Obama shared that his daughter, Malia Obama’s boyfriend is a “wonderful young man.” He also mentioned that Farquharson is a “good kid”:

"There was this whole visa thing, he had a job set up, and so we took him in. And I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid."

Farquharson has been spotted with the Obamas on various occasions. Malia Obama’s boyfriend has likely warmed up to the rest of her family.

Who is Malia Obama's boyfriend, Rory Farquharson?

Rory Farquharson hails from London and was born to parents Catherine and Charles Farquharson on July 18th, 1998. While his father works as the CEO of Insight Investment Management, his mother works as an accountant in the Upper Tribunal in London. He currently studies at Harvard along with Malia Obama.

Farquharson reportedly lives with his parents in a $2.2 million six-bedroom residence in Woodbridge, Suffolk. The 22-year-old is a former rugby player and attended the prestigious Rugby School in Warwickshire.

He was a great student and excelled in both academics and sports. He served as the school's head boy from 2015-2016. Rory was also a member of a chemistry club called The Blue Bunsen Society. Farquharson previously appeared in a video playing rugby alongside Prince Harry.

According to the Sun, he has also worked as an intern for the Center for Democracy and Peace Building in Northern Ireland during the summer.

Farquharson and Obama went public with their relationship after being photographed kissing at the Harvard vs. Yale American football match four years ago.

The pair have been seen hanging out together several times around New York and London. However, they mostly try to stay out of the public eye.

Rory is currently a law student at Harvard and is expected to graduate along with Obama this year.

