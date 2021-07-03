Who is Brittany Byrd? All about Lil Uzi Vert's ex-girlfriend as she accuses him of pointing a gun at her

Lil Uzi Vert's ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd has reportedly accused him of allegedly pointing a gun at her. She apparently visited the local sheriff's station at West Hollywood and filed a complaint against the rapper, claiming he reportedly placed the weapon on her stomach.

According to TMZ, Brittany Byrd was at the Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood with American rapper SAINt JHN to discuss an ongoing project. However, Lil Uzi Vert reportedly stormed into the venue and got involved in an altercation with SAINt JHN.

Reports suggest that the "P2" singer allegedly punched SAINt JHN. As Brittany Byrd approached the rapper, he allegedly flashed a gun and attempted to hit her in the stomach. The weapon was reportedly exposed when Lil Uzi Vert fell.

The situation reportedly caused panic and chaos at the scene, prompting people to leave the venue. According to reports, SAINt JHN left right after the altercation, and Brittany visited the doctor before lodging a complaint.

Although Lil Uzi Vert failed to strike his weapon, the Los Angeles County Police will speak to the rapper to further investigate the situation. The latest incident comes almost a month after Brittany Byrd's repeated virtual brawl with Lil Uzi Vert's current girlfriend, JT.

Who is Lil Uzi Vert's former girlfriend, Brittany Byrd?

She hails from Los Angeles, California, and is a curator and artist. Byrd is also the owner of the Byrd Museum, an online marketplace featuring artistic materials like furniture, showpieces, and paintings.

Born on March 23rd, 1994, the 27-year-old graduated from Parsons School of Design in 2016 in Strategic Design and Management. Before starting her venture, Brittany Byrd interned with the Art Partner, a creative content and artists management agency.

She also holds a degree in Communications and Media from St. John's University and an additional certification in Theology. Byrd came under the spotlight after she started dating Lil Uzi Vert in 2014.

After a whirlwind romance, the duo ended their on-and-off relationship in 2016. Brittany also made the news after her back-to-back online feud with Lil Uzi Vert's current girlfriend, City Girls rapper JT.

Twitter reacts to Lil Uzi Vert's alleged altercation with Brittany Byrd and SAINt JHN

The singer gained prominence after releasing his debut commercial mixtape "Love is Rage" in 2015. He earned further fame after the release of his single "Money Longer" in 2016.

Lil Uzi Vert's relationship with Brittany Byrd also garnered media attention. Both also gained popularity on social media.

Following the news of the latest alleged altercation between Lil Uzi Vert, Brittany Byrd, and SAINt JHN, netizens took to Twitter to share their reactions to the issue.

This whole thing with Lil Uzi Vert & SAINt JHN is hilarious. Uzi is such a 🤡 — EYEGEEOHDEE (@EYEGEEOHDEE) July 2, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert and SAINt JHN...the two artists I thought to be chill... Apparently got into an altercation in Hollywood? — (Adzay et al, 2021) (@Adzay) July 2, 2021

Live footage of Lil Uzi Vert and SAINt JHN altercation!!! pic.twitter.com/ZqvzuxXbE7 — Dripnotize ✭ (@All_Cake88) July 3, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert tried to Fight Saint JHn cuz he kickin it with Uzi ex.😂😂😂😂 These MF’s too weird for me. — 🏁🏁PSN: SiC_Deville🏁🏁 (@JEFF_SON_334) July 2, 2021

And The Plot Thickens …. 🤰🏽 It’s No Coincidence He Pointed The Gun To Her Stomach 👀 So Sad Smh ! I Love My Girl Brittany !!! Uzi Pussy AF For That 😡😤 #BrittanyByrd #LilUziVert #SAINtJHN pic.twitter.com/Tui5WkNTwa — Hija De Yemaya ✨👁🇵🇦🇧🇷 (@Spunky_bae) July 3, 2021

Live footage of Lil Uzi Vert and SAINt JHN altercation!!!🤭 pic.twitter.com/XWiCbJSSbS — Not Jxrdan🃏 (@HeadHunchie) July 2, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert and SAINt JHN got into an altercation and Uzi pulled a gun on him 👀 pic.twitter.com/ECjaXi2JDd — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynolds_) July 2, 2021

Fan culture got ppl thinking they really know these artists. I’m here to tell you, you know nothing about what lil uzi vert is capable of. https://t.co/AjcIOkILv0 — Wow 🦅 (@wowistaken) July 3, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert and Jack Harlow Ended Their Feud Yesterday at the BET Awards pic.twitter.com/WPlxoPDDyw — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) June 29, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert and SAINt JHN have not commented on the issue while the police continue to investigate the case. It remains to be seen if either party will address the situation in the days to come.

