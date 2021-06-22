Chris Brown laughs off assault allegations after alleged victim claims he smacked her on the back of her head

Popular American rapper Chris Brown has landed in hot waters once again after being accused of assaulting a woman at his Los Angeles home. According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter has been allegedly accused of battery against a woman who claimed Brown hit her in the back of the head.

The woman has reportedly informed the police that the physical altercation was so harsh it resulted in her weave falling off her head. In light of the recent controversy, Brown replied with a “laughter” and “blue cap” emoji to an Instagram account that posted about the incident.

Chris Brown also took to his Instagram story to share the same set of emojis.

Chris Brown responds to assault allegations (Image via Instagram/Chris Brown)

The musician laughed off the alleged accusation as per his response. He also used the blue cap emoji that is often represented to mean “capping” or “lying.” The rapper indirectly claimed that the allegations against him are untrue.

Also read: Tony Lopez reportedly set to become a dad, and Twitter is scandalized

Twitter reacts to latest assault allegations against Chris Brown

Chris Brown is one of the most established contemporary music artists in America. However, the “Run It” singer is no stranger to legal troubles.

The recent accusation of battery comes months after the LA Police Department visited the rapper’s residence to call off his birthday party after receiving several complaints from neighbors.

Back in 2009, former girlfriend Rihanna issued a restraining order against Chris Brown after filing charges of felony for assault. Another of Chris Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran, also accused the musician of physical violence and issued a five-year restraining order.

After the latest charges of the alleged assault, social media was left abuzz with reactions pouring in all over Twitter:

chris brown cannot keep his hands to himself....idk whats funny about a woman getting hit to yall. — 666 (@bottegaszn) June 22, 2021

Chris Brown just loves hitting women tf wrong with that guy ?? — Milly 🇵🇷 (@holliboy1997) June 22, 2021

Chris Brown hit ANOTHER woman 🤬 Once a woman beater, ALWAYS a woman beater! #PieceOfShit — Cl♥️ire (@LittleGingeLG) June 22, 2021

every year chris brown is get accused of putting his hands on a woman — baby sham. (@SinceNinety6) June 22, 2021

fuck Chris Brown — the other leo (@the_other_leo) June 22, 2021

Chris brown still smacking women💀 — BLACK. (@__star_b) June 22, 2021

Don't tell me Chris Brown did this shit again bruh — Friendly Neighborhood Black Man (@KDPMVP) June 22, 2021

Chris brown in trouble again for smackin a woman???? Why is he not in jail????????????????????? — Smooth mf criminal (@lilcommiebxtch) June 22, 2021

Chris Brown apparently slapped a woman so hard that her weave fell off…why is he still making sm money with his plzzzz — Coming of (S)age 🥴💙 (@NerdyHerb) June 22, 2021

As of now, there have been no arrests as the police have failed to find any signs of a physical attack or injuries apart from the dislocated weave. Although the police took down reports of battery, no official charges have been filed yet.

Sources shared to TMZ that the case is likely to be handed over to the City Attorney with charges of “misdemeanor.”

Also read: Sienna Mae accused of allegedly assaulting Jack Wright, TikToker dragged for telling him to "kill himself

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Shaheen Banu