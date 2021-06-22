Chris Brown laughs off assault allegations after alleged victim claims he smacked her on the back of her head

Popular American rapper Chris Brown has landed in hot waters once again after being accused of assaulting a woman at his Los Angeles home. According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter has been allegedly accused of battery against a woman who claimed Brown hit her in the back of the head.
The woman has reportedly informed the police that the physical altercation was so harsh it resulted in her weave falling off her head. In light of the recent controversy, Brown replied with a “laughter” and “blue cap” emoji to an Instagram account that posted about the incident.
Chris Brown also took to his Instagram story to share the same set of emojis.
The musician laughed off the alleged accusation as per his response. He also used the blue cap emoji that is often represented to mean “capping” or “lying.” The rapper indirectly claimed that the allegations against him are untrue.
Twitter reacts to latest assault allegations against Chris Brown
Chris Brown is one of the most established contemporary music artists in America. However, the “Run It” singer is no stranger to legal troubles.
The recent accusation of battery comes months after the LA Police Department visited the rapper’s residence to call off his birthday party after receiving several complaints from neighbors.
Back in 2009, former girlfriend Rihanna issued a restraining order against Chris Brown after filing charges of felony for assault. Another of Chris Brown’s ex, Karrueche Tran, also accused the musician of physical violence and issued a five-year restraining order.
After the latest charges of the alleged assault, social media was left abuzz with reactions pouring in all over Twitter:
As of now, there have been no arrests as the police have failed to find any signs of a physical attack or injuries apart from the dislocated weave. Although the police took down reports of battery, no official charges have been filed yet.
Sources shared to TMZ that the case is likely to be handed over to the City Attorney with charges of “misdemeanor.”
