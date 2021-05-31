Sienna Mae accused of allegedly assaulting Jack Wright, TikToker dragged for telling him to "kill himself"

Mason Rizzo took to Twitter on May 30th to call out Sienna Mae, who allegedly told TikToker Jack Wright to "commit suicide", as well as "sexually assaulting him numerous times after he set boundaries".

Sienna Mae Gomez, 17, better known only as Sienna Mae, is a well known TikToker. She has been praised by many for her "body positivity" messages and she has many fans, who are young girls, that look up to her. She has garnered over 15 million TikTok followers, and went to high school with Jack and James Wright.

Sienna Mae accused by friend of Jack Wright

James Wright brought attention to a huge issue involving Sienna Mae when his friend, Mason Rizzo, tweeted out a photo of a message he wrote, calling out an unnamed TikToker whose description sounded a lot like 17-year-old Sienna Mae.

"I struggle with seeing a girl getting praised after telling my best friend to kill himself and sexually assaulting him numerous times after he set houndaries and then reportedly wonder why 'he doesn't like [her] back'."

Mason had then basically confirmed it was Sienna Mae, by talking about the influencer's "positive body message", as she is known for creating content around this specific message. He continued by saying:

"She also has a history of verbally abusing people in high school and in LA. She prioritizes the growth of her platform rather than the positive message she represents herself as."

Mason Rizzo warned followers of Sienna Mae, telling them not to "excuse" any abusive behavior.

Fans shocked by Sienna Mae's alleged accusations

When James Wright retweeted Mason's message, more followers were able to see it. And fans of Sienna Mae were shocked when they heard the news.

I am in absolute shock about this🤠👏 — clouds☁️ (@cloudswood) May 31, 2021

i kind of saw the insincerity of her platform coming, but am rly shocked in how she treated jack- that is SO messed up !! — nop (@nop65953218) May 31, 2021

i feel so bad for jack, thx for sharing- ur being a good mate — nop (@nop65953218) May 31, 2021

As many fans were disappointed, others also took time to make sure to express their sentiments against Jack, who is the alleged victim.

I'm so disappointed, I hope jack is okay :/ — ✰ gabi ✰ herbig era ✰ (@gamaoq) May 31, 2021

omg — tara (@multiichar) May 31, 2021

i’m so sorry this happened to them. thank you for sharing this — cam lvs nikki ! (@chixison) May 31, 2021

thank you for sharing this, it’s so important to speak out and i am so glad that this is being spoken about — sare ♡ (@laressare) May 31, 2021

wtf i never knew sienna was like this she’s a whole weirdo — xxmelyco (@xxmelyco) May 31, 2021

i seriously can’t believe this, sienna? — jaylaa (@jaylaaneal) May 31, 2021

that's sad, but thanks for telling us the truth — 𝑖𝑠𝑎 (@_whoislins) May 31, 2021

Although James Wright has retweeted his friend's message indicating it's true, Sienna May has yet to either confirm or deny the assault allegations being pinned against her.

