Who is Phem? All about Tyler Posey's girlfriend who helped him embrace his "queer identity"

American actor-singer Tyler Posey recently shared that his girlfriend, Phem, helped him realize his “queer and sexually fluid” identity. The statement comes less than a year after the actor opened up about his sexuality on his OF account.

In an interview with NME, the “Teen Wolf” alum stated that his girlfriend made him feel comfortable under the “queer umbrella”:

"She's helped me realize that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I'm sexually fluid, I guess. No, not 'I guess,' I don't want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: 'Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.' "

Tyler Posey started dating Phem earlier this year, publicly confirming their relationship in February.

During the interview, the actor also mentioned that he is currently in the “best relationship” of his life:

“I've been with everybody under the sun, and right now I'm in the best relationship that I've ever been in with a woman, and she's queer too."

Although Tyler Posey has received support from the online community after coming out, some people have also allegedly accused him of “queerbaiting”:

“Someone asked if I'd been with men [as well as women], and I said yes. Since then there's been this really loud person online, I'm pretty sure it's only one person and they're trying to call me a 'gay-baiter'- pretending to be gay to get money, essentially."

He added that many people find it difficult to deal with online hate:

"I'm sober now and I've been working a lot on my mental health, so I'm in a place where I can somewhat laugh at that kind of thing. But I know that other people who deal with this kind of s*** may not be as strong mentally."

Tyler Posey also revealed that he had received his father's support after coming out as “sexually fluid.”

Who is Tyler Posey's girlfriend, Phem?

Based in Los Angeles, California, Phem is an indie music artist who rose to prominence with her EP “VACUMHEAD.” She has previously collaborated with artists like Iann Dior, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly and Lil Tracy. Her EP album garnered millions of streams and earned her a steady fanbase.

Phem’s 2020 single “Self Control” also received huge support, prompting the singer to release another hit called “stfu.” This was followed by the release of the “How U Stop Hating Urself Part 1” EP last November.

Phem has been on world tours with artists like Grandson and Lil Xan. She also collaborated with The Trevor Project, the organization working for crisis intervention and suicide prevention for young LGBTQ+ individuals, on her song “Self Control.”

In 2018, Phem told Billboard that she does not put a label on her sexuality:

“I don’t identify with anything in particular. It doesn’t have to have a name on it. Just embrace it and make it your own because it’s the truth.”

It was the same philosophy of self-discovery that allowed Phem to help her boyfriend, Tyler Posey, embrace his own identity.

