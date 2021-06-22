"Some people identify as Korean": Instagram influencer Oli London receives severe backlash for identifying as 'non-binary Korean'

Social media influencer Oli London has landed in hot waters after coming out as a 'non-binary Korean.' People supported the Instagram star for coming out as non-binary.

Oli London took to Twitter to share that they feel good to come out as a “Korean non-binary person.” They also mentioned that they have been “trapped in the wrong body and wrong culture” throughout their life.

It feels so good to finally come out as a Korean non-binary person after being trapped in the wrong body and wrong culture my whole life. I cannot wait to share the new me with the world next week🙏🏻🇰🇷 Thank you to all of you guys for your unconditional support #olilondon — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 17, 2021

I fully identify as Korean after undergoing my final transitional surgeries. 🇰🇷 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 17, 2021

However, fans were quick to point out that while one can identify as non-binary, they cannot identify as a different culture. Despite the lack of approval, Oli included nationality as part of their official coming out, causing massive outrage.

This is my new official flag for being a non-binary person who identifies as Korean. Thank you for the overwhelming support it was so hard for me to come out as Them/they/kor/ean 🏳️‍🌈⚧ #olilondon #nonbinary pic.twitter.com/5uJp2dBQU5 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 18, 2021

The British influencer has consistently been under fire for undergoing several cosmetic surgeries to change appearance from British to Korean.

Oli London has previously made news for their obsession with K-pop and being a super fan of Korean boyband BTS. They also started making music and became the highest charted European K-Pop artist. Oli is also known for their appearance in the popular American talk show “Dr. Phil.”

During the episode, the YouTuber revealed they have undergone a transformation to appear identical to their K-pop idol Park Jimin. In the same show, they revealed spending nearly $150,000 for the extensive surgeries.

Oli London recently announced that the latest surgery is part of their final transition. In addition to the public identification as Korean, the TikToker was also called out for alleged "cultural appropriation."

Oli London slammed online for coming out as 'non-binary Korean'

As part of their outing, Oli London shared an image of a Pride flag blended within the Korean flag. The influencer wrote:

“This is my new official flag for being a non-binary person who identifies as Korean.”

However, the announcement took Twitter by storm as people slammed the creator for including a nationality as part of their identification. Though netizens called out London for their appropriation of the Korean flag, they were supportive of the non-binary identification.

You can be non binary that's who you are but you are not and you will never be korean. — ᖴᗩRᏆᗩ⁷🇵🇹 (@park_fariaa) June 19, 2021

Korean isn't a pronoun, nor is it a persona you decide to suddenly take on because of kpop hype. I'm glad you identify as non-binary and I applaud you for being transparent about that, but I can't commend you for taking a whole ethnicity and treating it like a persona. — ☆ Yeri ☆ || vtuber (@yerisme_) June 21, 2021

Playing with a flag from another country? Man. That is serious. Every flag has a history about it and he has the audacity to change it 🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/k6FeSXakWO — 🎸› @𝙯𝙯𝙖𝙧𝙖 ☻︎ ๑՞. (@swecthaon) June 21, 2021

Pls report oli london for disrespecting the flag of Korea. This should not be tolerated. Oli has gone too far. https://t.co/H1Cm1n6XsH — ✨ Grey ✨ (@taehyunibnida) June 21, 2021

this has to be a joke. how can you just take a country’s flag (that has meanings behind every aspect of it) and do something like this in a serious manner? like okay, if you’re coming out as non-binary, good on you, i’ll respect that 100% but this overall? this is disrespectful. — e. e. ♡ (@e_esbensen) June 21, 2021

Cultural appropriation, also how can you change an official flag?! Do you realise how offensive that is? You've disrespected THEIR culture and you've embarrassed the UK. — Liv Orben (@LivBrewer1) June 19, 2021

We don’t care if you are non-binary but don’t be disrespecting the Korean culture. You are not Korean and that is the end of it. — kenni (@Taekook__vkook_) June 21, 2021

I sometimes question why Oli London is still allowed on twitter 🤦

I can respect the non-binary they/them pronouns. But Kor/Ean and Ji/Min? Korean is a nationality not pronouns. This also mocks non-binary people that use neopronouns my god — Unibunny~ (@YumiYamiChan) June 21, 2021

Oli London refuted the outrage by mentioning that they have only posted the “official LGBTQI+ flag of South Korea” as a part of their coming out. Through a series of tweets they went on to identify as Korean.

So sad how so many comments are being homophobic and non-binary phobic. This is actually the official LGBTQI+ flag of South Korea…GOOGLE IT. Anyone that puts a negative comment is anti-LGBT and anti-equality. So sad in 2021 people will judge others on how they identify! 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/lSyOomE5Tg — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 19, 2021

I am Korean whether people accept it or not this is how I identify, this is what makes me happy. This is who I am. It’s in my DNA🧬 🇰🇷🙏🏻 #koreanman #olilondon — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 20, 2021

Some people IDENTIFY as KOREAN, get over it! 🇰🇷 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 22, 2021

I am who I am. People should accept my identity or move on. ✌️🇰🇷🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/gcw6QyvPHH — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 22, 2021

People were left even more disappointed after Oli announced that their neo-pronouns are “KOR/EAN + JI/MIN.” The majority pointed out that they not only disrespected Asians but also the whole LGBTQ+ community through their actions.

Dude stop disrespecting LGBTQ+. This is considered as mockery towards LGBTQ+ and its disrespectful. Using "kor/ean" and "ji/min" as your pronouns are like saying your pronouns are "nor/mal". Plus culture appropriation. Not only your disrespecting the LGBTQ+, but also Koreans. — louise_. (@binnieblxss) June 20, 2021

mocking pronouns and fetishizing a nationality is so disgusting. https://t.co/4A0vBM5udN — vee (@sooyakg) June 21, 2021

i am a person belonging to the non-binary umbrella, and this offends me A LOT, being Korean is a nationality, not a gender, you are making fun of all the non-binary umbrella, the neo pronouns and the entire lgbtqa + community! really stop please — ` felix lvs yuyu SKZ ARE 8 (@kowgmii) June 19, 2021

It really is disgusting how you use the identities within the trans umbrella for your stupidities, it is a complete insult, plus you take lightly the neo pronouns that are used by Neurodivergent people, you are not non-binary, you are just disrespectful. — DragQueen (@DragQueenBEE) June 22, 2021

Fuck @OliLondonTV you cannot identify as another race/culture. By you doing so while coming out as non-binary has damaged the non-binary and trans community. You are mocking us all simply because you want to cosplay. How dare you! And how dare @HRC still be following you. — Daegayrys Prideborn 🐉🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@Aedanique) June 22, 2021

it’s people like you that ruin it for people that actually use neopronouns for self identity https://t.co/q464oLHbga — ට (@SORACALS) June 21, 2021

You are insulting those who really are non-binary. Non-binary is not deciding that you want to be another race. It's being non female and non male as in Them, They and It as in your sexuality. It has nothing to do with what nationality you wish you were. — *Pyrochic* (@pyrochic1981) June 22, 2021

Despite the sharp criticism, Oli London continued to maintain their stance. On June 21st, they also posted a video on their YouTube channel and stated, “I do identify as Korean. This is my choice, my decision.”

