Jay Park under fire after his dreadlocks in 'DNA Remix' music video spark 'cultural appropriation' debate

Jay Park has landed in hot water once again after being accused of 'cultural appropriation' in his new release, “DNA Remix.” The rapper and singer has allegedly replicated African American culture in his music video.

In the video, Jay Park can be seen rapping while boasting dreadlocks and tattoos as part of his look. While the song reportedly aims to appreciate Korean culture, viewers were quick to notice the appropriation towards the culture of African Americans in the video.

In response to the claims, Jay Park posted a lengthy comment under the official video. The singer came to his own defense, stating that he did not intend to “steal culture.”

“We are not the majority picking on the minority and we are not trying to steal culture. If anything we are allies and probably have the most understanding over here and can set things straight with people who make assumptions about hip hop or black culture based on shallow headlines. You guys made the blue print which we are greatly appreciative of because hip hop gave me everything I have today. With the internet and hip hop being such a global mainstream genre each country has their own hip hop scene unique to their own culture now based on your blueprint.”

The 34-year-old musician also mentioned that he thinks highly of Hip-Hop culture and hence gets influenced by the creators.

“A lot of our heroes are Black rappers and not just the aesthetic but their mindset on overcoming the odds and being goal oriented without caring what other people think and who might doubt you. So its only natural that we want to be like them to a certain extent. Having a certain hairstyle or look gives us confidence and inspiration and makes us feel like rockstars and its because its what we see and hear it feels natural to us. Also its because we think so highly of Hip hop and the figures in hip hop that we are influenced so much by them.”

Park also said he is grateful to the “Black and Latino people" for creating Hip-Hop and sharing it with the world.

Also Read: David Dobrik returns to YouTube after getting canceled, and the internet is divided

Fans call out Jay Park for alleged 'cultural appropriation' in new video

In response to the latest 'cultural appropriation' allegation, Jay Park addressed Hip-Hop as a “universal language” in his comment.

“We don’t see color. We feel like we’re brothers and sisters in Hip hop which I feel like is a universal language which goes beyond race color and religion.”

The rapper argued that there will always be people to criticize other’s actions:

“Theres always gonna be people who nitpick but y’all gotta realize there’s more evil people then young Korean rappers with dread trying to make something of themselves through hip hop. We are not the ones trying to downplay black culture and the black agenda. We are out here to spread love and uplift the people around us with what black culture has created.”

Jay Park continued:

“If y’all can fangirl over young korean dudes with dyed hair I don’t see why we can’t fanboy over rappers with face tats and dreads. Everybody’s into what they into. Let’s just love one another and be kind whether on the internet or in person.”

jay park always so loud and wrong. tired of this man leave black culture alone and just retire atp🙄 pic.twitter.com/RDlv3tvxCj — yeonjuniee⁷🧚‍♀️| OT12 LOONA CB (@yeonjuniee53) June 16, 2021

Jay Park previously came under fire last year for his racially inappropriate lyrics on the song “Mukkbang.” After being heavily criticized for the controversial lyrics, the musician released a public apology on Twitter.

However, his apology was not well-received for being allegedly superficial and argumentative. He also received backlash from fans in return for the apology. In a similar way, Jay Park’s response to the latest controversy also backfired.

Fans took to Twitter to criticize the singer’s actions and immediately called out his response.

Not Jay park comparing dreads to fuckin hair dye, like mf should of listen to Julie and not post this shit at all pic.twitter.com/smOzKyhERw — Reni ! 🧚🏼 (@WonjaeArchive) June 16, 2021

There was no apology in what Jay park said, it was all just excuses. He didn’t listen to what people were saying about how harmful his actions are and only focused on the fact that people are “hating” on him. — alex! (@oowonjaes) June 16, 2021

respectfully please ask yourselves why you guys are still a fan of jay park he’s shown y’all time and time again that he’s gonna continue to do CA and be racist and discredit the people he profits from, he’s misogynistic, made r*** jokes in the past, offendeds people’s religion — ɴ ʀɪʙʙᴏɴ 🎀 (@foxyeeun) June 16, 2021

how's jay park gonna claim dna remix is inspired by coming to terms and learning about his korean identity when 80% of the ppl in that video make their brand appropriating black culture — BITTY ⁷ (@voongischeeks) June 14, 2021

Jay park shoulda just stayed shut the fuck UP cause are you serious? pic.twitter.com/rVfMQquxK6 — 𓆩♡𓆪 (@4ngeIic) June 16, 2021

jay park pulling in with another notes apology likepic.twitter.com/yrMzyrrdHH — jooyoung's personal simp (@jooy9ung) June 14, 2021

I though Jay Park DNA remix was going to about being Korean , but then people trying to be black soo bad , it’s the braids , afro hair/4c , growing up from wat hood for me ....a lot of CA and hypocrisy for me — Abigail K (@Abigail_K65) June 14, 2021

Jay park was talking all about being proud to be Korean and that was what the DNA remix was about. Why is it when I open the MV I’m slapped with 4C perms, braids and a whole lot more CA. Absolute jokes — Nunu✨FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@nunuali__) June 14, 2021

finally read about the jay park issue and yea no im unstanning what a half assed apology — nyadirah, the bestie😗 (@yzmatastic) June 9, 2021

me when i saw Jay park said “we don’t see color” in his apology.. pic.twitter.com/fcFkud8CZX — cici • thinking bout pink hair jay! • check pinned (@theospinkhair) June 16, 2021

In his comment, Jay Park also mentioned that his PR team attempted to prevent him from posting the new music video. However, the musician went ahead to post the video and got embroiled in a controversy.

As Twitter stays abuzz with fan reactions, the future of the “DNA Remix” music video by Jay Park remains uncertain.

Also Read: "So embarrassing": DJ Khaled trolled over "awkward" performance at YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod