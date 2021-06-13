Twitter erupts as Austin McBroom brutally knocks out Bryce Hall

Austin McBroom won the highly anticipated boxing match against Bryce Hall in the YouTubers vs TikTokers event on Saturday, June 12th.

The exhibition, also called the Battle of the Platforms, was organized by Social Gloves and featured multiple YouTubers boxing Tiktokers. The event was hosted at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL, where it commenced at 8 p.m. EST.

The headlining fight was between the ACE Family's Austin McBroom and TikTok's Bryce Hall. Fans were able to stream the fight on Live X Live PPV for $49.99.

Austin McBroom wins the match

The two fought three out of five rounds, with Austin declaring victory through a TKO, or technical knockout, in the third round.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Austin McBroom knocks out Bryce Hall. pic.twitter.com/ILe7cxNRak — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

Just nine seconds before the end of the third round, Austin can be seen knocking out an already-bloody Bryce Hall.

A bloody finale that lived up to the hype ⚡ @AustinMcbroom scores a TKO against @BryceHall pic.twitter.com/mUui8Zu1vS — LiveXLive (@livexlive) June 13, 2021

Also read: Video showing Sienna Mae allegedly kissing and groping "unconscious" Jack Wright sparks fury, Twitter slams her for "lying"

Bryce Hall knocked out: Fans react as Austin McBroom leaves the TikTok star bruised and bloodied

Fans took to Twitter to express their joy over Austin McBroom's victory.

Though many weren't fans of either content creator, people generally appreciated Austin's efforts after he unexpectedly knocked out the TikToker.

People also found the fight to be ironic. This comes after Bryce had become "arrogant," according to fans, constantly instigating fights with other influencers.

I’m really not that invested, but mcbroom was fast asf. I didn’t expect it. — tara (@candidlytara) June 13, 2021

This is so satisfying 😌 — senpai (@Ssjgjessica) June 13, 2021

Lmao LOVE the spirit! — Princess Chomp Box (@redhead_raging) June 13, 2021

Also read: Mike Majlak claims he's not the father of Lana Rhoades' baby, calls himself an "idiot" for Maury tweet

You love to see it — Sir Devious 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@MegaMilotic) June 13, 2021

Meanwhile, others mentioned that the fight results were so bad for Bryce that it might even "humble him."

He got humbled — Emily Reger (@Reger1Emily) June 13, 2021

Love to see it. Would’ve liked to see it the other way too but I’ll take it — miss liz 💛 (@kingozwald) June 13, 2021

Fans gave credit to where it was due, as Austin previously mentioned that his goal was to knock Bryce out by the second round.

I knew it! Austin whooped dat azz. I'm not a fan of either of them, but I gotta give him his props. pic.twitter.com/BLB4j8Az4c — QueenAusetHeru (@AusetHeru) June 13, 2021

Omg same we gotta give credit where credit is due ✨ — chris (@sagittariusboiC) June 13, 2021

Austin told y’all what he was gone do — DAVYONA BEATTY (@b39tty) June 13, 2021

The YouTube community is currently celebrating Austin McBroom's dramatic win.

Also read:"This just got heated real fast": Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau, and more react to Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom fight at a boxing press conference

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen