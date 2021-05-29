What is BTS’ Jimin’s net worth? Exploring the K-Pop singer’s wealth as he ranks #1 in individual idol brand reputation

BTS's Jimin is the only K-pop idol to top individual Idol Brand Reputation Ranking 19 times in a row. After all, being part of the world's biggest boy band, BTS, Jimin is one of the most sought after K-pop idols.

What is Idol Brand Reputation Ranking?

In layman’s terms, Idol Brand Reputation Ranking measures how often people talk about or search for a particular group or individual on social media. This includes both positive and negative comments. These results are calculated by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute with the help of idol brand reputation editors.

Approximately 1453 idols' brand informative data were reviewed for the May 2021 rankings. BTS' Jimin ranked first, followed by Kang Daniel and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo. Some keywords most frequently shown in the data for web search links were the words 'Butter', 'Billboard', and 'Army'.

Fans react to BTS’s Jimin topping Idol Brand Ranking

"Congratulations Jimin" and the hashtag #우리지민또1위했네 (Our Jimin has gotten first place again) have been trending on Twitter as fans express their excitement and joy.

What is Jimin’s NET worth?

The 26-year-old has been a favorite among brands and has even been given the titles: Japan's "Generation Z role model" and “Sold out Star!” Jimin has nine song writing credits under his name, according to the KOMCA (Korean Music Copyright Association). This includes his first solo song, outside of BTS, “Promise” and the massive hit “Friends”.

According to Seoul Space, BTS members individually have a base net worth of $16 million. They receive $8 million USD from their annual pay as members of the group and $8 million USD from each member’s 68,000 shares of HYBE stock. On top of this, each member earns variables, according to their income from additional activities.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, with his songwriting credits, advertisements and solo activities, Jimin’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million USD.

Meanwhile, BTS will be kicking off their 8th anniversary celebration “FESTA” with an opening ceremony on June 2nd. Tickets for the "MUSTER SOWOOZOO" can be purchased from the Wevers shop.