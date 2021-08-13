Is there a beef between Jake Paul and comedian Pete Davidson?

Yes. Based on Jake Paul’s statements regarding Pete Davidson, it would appear there is a beef between Paul and Davidson.

Pete Davidson served as the host, and was part of the commentary team at the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren boxing event in April 2021. Davidson – a comedian, actor, writer and Hollywood personality – is well-known for his long-running role on SNL (Saturday Night Live).

Pete Davidson purportedly spoke about Justine Paradise’s sexual assault allegations against Jake Paul

Pete Davidson criticized the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren event as a whole, referring to it as a low for boxing. Davidson said in this regard:

“Today's a really wild day for boxing because it just shows how low it’s truly sunk. I think today proves the fact that if you have enough followers, you can truly f**king do whatever you want. I mean, maybe PewDiePie will cure cancer, and Charli D’Amelio will become a surgeon. Who knows? Tonight, we have a bout between Ben Askren who – I don’t know who that is still, and I’ve been reading up on him all week – and Jake Paul. And, you know, they both s**k. But, you know, at least somebody's gonna get hurt!”

Pete Davidson reporting from the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren stream has me WEAK 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/fXtxw1zO19 — KlaytnPX (@KingKlaytn) April 18, 2021

Furthermore, Davidson also allegedly referenced the sexual assault allegations made by TikTok star Justine Paradise against Jake Paul. Paradise had made the allegations in the build-up to the Paul-Askren fight.

Davidson’s comments about the allegations were censored during the broadcast. But the news of Davidson having addressed such a sensitive topic during Jake Paul’s boxing event, spread like wildfire on social media.

Jake Paul later spoke out against Pete Davidson. On his older brother Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Jake Paul revealed that he wouldn’t let Davidson be a part of any of his boxing events ever again. Jake Paul said:

"It was my idea to have him as the host of the event. F**k that guy. He won't do sh*t. He won't ever be a part of one of those ever again. He f**ked his sh*t up.”

“It brings him more clout. Just f**k that guy. I don't give a f**k what he thought. The sh*t he said is like sh*t you can't take back." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Davidson, talking about the sexual assault allegations, is believed to be the primary reason behind Jake Paul’s beef with him. Presently, Paul is scheduled to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match on August 29th, 2021.

Edited by Bhargav