Jake Paul believes Tyron Woodley may have already given up in his mind

Jake Paul thinks he has already got Tyron Woodley beat even before they meet in the ring on August 29th. The YouTuber claimed Woodley's hesitance in agreeing to the bets he put forth is proof that the former UFC champion lacks confidence.

MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn recently caught up with Paul ahead of his much-anticipated crossover bout against Woodley. 'The Problem Child' was asked about the bizarre bets he made with Woodley and his opponent's reluctance to take them.

Paul challenged Woodley to a winner-take-all bet, which 'The Chosen One' refused. However, the retired MMA star agreed on another bet that would see the loser get an embarrassing tattoo.

"I think he was sort of forced to [take the bet]," Paul said. "He was even stuttering on stage, saying, 'Should I do it? Should I do it, guys?' Like, asking the audience if he should do it. And then he wouldn't take the money bet. So he wouldn't take the money bet but then he stuttered into taking the tattoo bet? He was just unsure of himself. So that, in fighting, is the number one mistake.

Jake Paul added that Tyron Woodley's body language and demeanor were strong indications that his opponent had already given up. According to the YouTube star:

"You have to be mentally prepared. He's an elite athlete; he's physically strong; he has knockout power; he's done this a bunch of times. But if mentally you aren't ready? If mentally you don't think you're gonna win, then it's not gonna happen."

Watch Jake Paul's interview with MMA Junkie below:

How did Jake Paul's beef with Tyron Woodley start?

In the same interview with MMA Junkie, Jake Paul revealed how his feud with the former UFC welterweight champion started in the first place.

The former Disney teen actor claimed he had no idea about Tyron Woodley being his next opponent and didn't have plans to challenge the former UFC welterweight champion.

'The Problem Child' revealed that he was simply "going with the flow" until Tyron Woodley confronted him in his locker room after Paul's highly-publicized win over Ben Askren. Woodley was seen getting in Paul's face after 'The Problem Child' embarrassed his former training partner and friend, Askren.

Check out the altercation below:

