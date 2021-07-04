What is Phoebe Dynevor's Net Worth? All about Pete Davidson's girlfriend of "Bridgerton" fame 

After constant speculation about Bridgerton's lead actress Phoebe Dynevor dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, the couple made their first public appearance at the Wimbledon Championships.

Image via Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor was famously linked to her fellow Bridgerton lead Rege Jean Page but the rumors were quickly dismissed by both actors. She was also previously linked to Skins actor Sean Teale.

seeing pete davidson so happy is the most heartwarming thing ever. him and phoebe are so precious pic.twitter.com/RSRYEJJ9k1 — leah (@blkhairash) July 3, 2021

The actress was seen cozying up to her new beau while watching Roger Federer’s match against Cameron Norrie.

i hope pete davidson and phoebe dynevor enjoy their day — ‎ً (@davidsonfiles) July 3, 2021

The couple were spotted enjoying champagne as Davidson visited the lead actress in London as she was shooting the upcoming second season of Bridgerton.

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson's Dating History

The 27 year old comedian was previously known for dating pop singer Ariana Grande and model Kaia Gerber while he has also dated Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley.

In April 2021, Davidson made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he was seen wearing a PD necklace. Fans of the two also noticed Dynevor wearing a matching necklace in a video for International Women’s Day.

In March 2021, Davidson was spotted by a teen in Caverswall, England, strolling past Phoebe Dynevor’s house. The couple also looked comfortable holding and hugging each other.

They met at a gathering in NYC and seemed to have hit it off. “Pete and Phoebe started out casually dating but things have gotten a bit more serious recently,” – a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Image via Hello Magazine

Bridgerton's lead actress has also been part of other projects including Younger, The Village, Waterloo Road, Snatch and Dickensian. The 26 year old, English born actress takes after her mum Sally Dynevor, who is also an actress having starred in the British soap opera Coronation Street.

Her father, Tim Dynevor, is a television screenwriter.

Phoebe Dynevor has an extensive background in the film industry and comes from a family of renowned entertainers as well, the actress is estimated to have a networth of 8 – 11 million pounds.

Being attached to a cult favorite show produced by popular Shondaland productions has only increased her net worth as she stands at the beginning of a successful career.

