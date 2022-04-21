Is Prince Harry still a prince? Duke of Sussex opens up on relationship with Royals in Hoda Kotb interview

On Wednesday, April 21, Prince Harry appeared on the Today Show and had an interview with Hoda Kotb. The Duke of Sussex opened up about visiting his family after around two years.

While speaking to Kotb, Harry joked about his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's 96th birthday (on April 21). The prince said:

"I think after a certain age, you get bored of birthdays."

The London native also made some exciting revelations about the place he considers home and his royal family.

What did Prince Harry say about his royal family?

In the interview, Prince Harry revealed his plans for his kids to meet Queen Elizabeth II. He told Kotb:

"There's lots of things, security issues and everything else. So this is what I'm trying to do - trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her."

The Invictus Games co-founder and patron also insinuated that he missed his royal family. While speaking to the Today Show's host, Hoda Kotb, Harry said:

"The inability to maybe get home and see them? Of course. That's a huge part of it."

Over the last two years, Harry said, numerous people have asked him whether he missed his family. On being asked if Harry missed his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince Williams, the California resident vaguely replied about just wanting to focus on the Invictus games 'family'.

He added:

"For me, at the moment, I'm here focused on these guys and these families and giving everything I can, 120% to them to make sure that they have the experience of a lifetime."

Meanwhile, NBC royals expert Daisy McAndrew suggested that "relations are still pretty poor between the two brothers (Williams and Harry)."

Can Prince Harry still be considered a 'prince'?

In early January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down as royals. In a joint statement released by the royal family's Instagram page, the couple stated:

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

However, according to monarch rules, the 'prince' title is mostly given at birth to a person who is an heir to the throne. Thus, Prince Harry received his royal title by association with his father, King Charles. As of now, Harry is sixth in line to succeed to the throne. He is in line after his father, Prince Charles, brother Prince Williams, and Williams' children.

While Harry can still be considered a Prince even after leaving his royal duties, his children were not given the title of Prince and Princess. However, the Queen made an exception for Williams' children at the time of their birth. Harry's children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet will be given the title after Prince Charles succeeds to the throne. Their eligibility would then be due to the male lineage to the throne.

The couple, in 2021, announced they would no longer use their HRH (His Royal Highness/Her Royal Highness) titles in an official capacity after stepping down from the duties of the throne in the spring of 2020.

Edited by Suchitra