When was Queen Elizabeth II crowned? Monarch reveals Duchess Camilla will be future 'Queen Consort' in Platinum Jubilee message

Queen Elizabeth II has recently approved that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, can take over as Queen Consort while Prince Charles becomes the king.

In a message for Accession Day marking the 70th anniversary of her becoming Monarch this year, she spoke regarding Prince Charles taking the throne and said,

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

James Longman @JamesAALongman This is pretty major. Queen Elizabeth has let it be known that she’d like Camilla to be known as Queen Camilla, when Charles becomes King.



Mistresses have been made Queens before, of course. But after all the drama of the Diana years, this is quite a moment. This is pretty major. Queen Elizabeth has let it be known that she’d like Camilla to be known as Queen Camilla, when Charles becomes King. Mistresses have been made Queens before, of course. But after all the drama of the Diana years, this is quite a moment. https://t.co/75jLNdrSIp

Although there have been discussions on the title given to Camilla, the Queen’s recent statement has pointed out that Camilla should be crowned alongside her husband.

In her Accession Day address, Queen Elizabeth mentioned that she was lucky to have Prince Philip’s support in all these years as a partner who was ready to take over the role of consort and make the necessary sacrifices for it.

Regarding Camilla’s future role, people believe it would be difficult for them to accept her as Queen Consort, considering her role in Prince Charles’ previous marriage to the late Princess Diana, who was loved by the public.

Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne

Although the 95-year-old was crowned in Westminster Abbey in 1953, her accession took place a year ago, in February 1952. She succeeded to the throne when she was 25 and her father, King George VI, passed away on February 6, 1952.

The Coronation was conducted by Dr. Geoffrey Fisher, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and attended by the Prime Minister and citizens of other Commonwealth countries and representatives of foreign states.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 (Image via Ben Stansall/Getty Images)

The event was watched by more than 20 million people on television and since it was raining on that day, crowds saw the procession along the route.

The ceremony started at 11:15 a.m. and ran for three hours. The service was divided into six parts – the recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture, the enthronement, and the homage.

Also Read Article Continues below

Queen Elizabeth II was the sixth Queen and the 39th Sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey. She celebrated the 60th anniversary of her Coronation in 2013 by celebrating a festival in the garden of Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Royal Warrant Holders Association.

Edited by Srijan Sen